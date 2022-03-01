Kyle Kuzma Trolls Lakers Star LeBron James After Viral Clip

Kyle Kuzma chimed in with his two cents after a clip of LeBron James and other members of the Los Angeles Lakers going back and forth with fans during a blowout loss to the Pelicans went viral.

Kuzma is no stranger to being the target of criticism in Los Angeles. During his time in the purple and gold, Kuzma was hit with some harsh words — something he can now laugh about.

“One thing about the purp and gold — they will be on your bumper!” Kuzma tweeted on Monday.

One thing about the purp and gold they will be on your bumper!!!! 🤣😅 https://t.co/bmsSVFKOW1 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 28, 2022

Kuzma landed in Washington as part of the deal that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, so a little part of him has to take joy in seeing his former team struggle. The former Utah standout is having the most consistent season of his career with the Wizards, averaging 33.5 minutes per game to go with 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Kyle Kuzma Penned Heartfelt Farewell to Lakers

While the trade rumors were exhausting and the criticism came in tidal waves, Kuzma still enjoyed his time playing for the Lakers. After the trade to Washington became official, the 26-year-old forward penned a heartfelt goodbye to the Lakers on Instagram.

“Man oh man where do I begin? Lakeshow we’ve had a journey. I was 21 and just a young pup coming here and you guys opened up your arms openly and accepted me into the LA community! Coming into this league I told Robby, Jeanie and Magic that all I wanted to do here is help be a part of something special and help be a part one of those banners (now) 17 banners and dammit we did it! I wouldn’t change anything about my journey everything has been a lesson to me! I’ve learned the game of basketball from some of the best players to ever do it on earth while being in LA and now it’s time for me to get out there and really spread my wings and be who I say I am….LUV LA I’m a laker for life.”