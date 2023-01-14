6-Time All-Star Floated As Potential Lakers Trade Target

Sitting 13th in the NBA’s Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers have a decision to make: improve their roster via trade or cast the season to the wayside and look to improve during the off-season.

Still, with just 1.5 games separating Los Angeles from the 10th seed, there is plenty to play for. As such, it shouldn’t come as a shock if Rob Pelinka and the team’s front office look to make a move before the February 9 trade deadline.

According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, one player who the Lakers could acquire is veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who is currently plying his trade for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.

Report: Lakers have interest in Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry https://t.co/f1FcG4IP7d — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 13, 2023

“The Heat are notoriously tight-lipped about their plans. But around the league, it’s believed the Heat are willing to shed Kyle Lowry’s contract, which pays him $29.6 million in 2023-24… Lowry is another player who has been linked to a potential deal with the Lakers,” Zillget wrote.

So far this season, Lowry has participated in 36 games for Miami, averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39.8% from the field and 33.6% from the perimeter.

Lakers Could Turn To DeMarcus Cousins

According to a report by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are going to take a look at free agent center DeMarcus Cousins as they look for additional big-man depth following the recent injury to Anthony Davis.

The Lakers will work out DeMarcus Cousins on Friday, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/dAn1aHnKZ8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2023

“Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center hopes to impress a Lakers franchise in evaluation mode. As of Jan. 5, teams are now allowed to sign players to 10-day contracts,” Haynes wrote on January 6.

Cousins last played for the Denver Nuggets, participating in 31 games and averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 53% from two-point range and 32.4% from deep.

LeBron James Could ‘Finish Career’ With Lakers

During a January 10 episode of The Lowe Post Podcast, ESPN’S Zach Lowe reported that LeBron James is willing to remain with the Lakers for the remainder of his career, provided they continue to reshape their roster into a contender.

“I keep hearing he wants to stay with the Lakers. He wants to finish his career with the Lakers. His comments, though, should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite, and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that,” Lowe said.

LeBron will enter the first year of a two-year contract extension next season, where he is scheduled to earn $97 million throughout the duration of the deal. Luckily for the Lakers, their superstar forward is showing no signs of slowing down with age and is currently averaging 29 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 28.5% from deep.

The Lakers will be back in action on Sunday, January 15, when they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers.