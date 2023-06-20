Lakers Named Top Landing Spot for 6-Time All-Star Guard

Kyle Lowry’s future with the Miami Heat is an unknown, but if he hits the open market, the Los Angeles Lakers could make for a prime landing spot.

The 37-year-old Lowry is coming off a turbulent season in Miami. He played in just 55 games due to various injuries and lost his starting role in the back half of the season. Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the regular season, playing just over 31 minutes per game.

Lowry did not take the demotion to the bench too harshly and came up big in some postseason games for the Heat.

“Kyle, he’s all about winning. At this stage in his career, when you have more yesterdays than you have tomorrows, it’s really about these kind of competitive moments on the biggest stage,” Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said during the NBA Finals. “That’s what drives him more than anything, is the ultimate competition.”

Lowry is due to make $29.6 million next season. Miami is likely to shop him as they search to improve the roster and use his salary as a money-matcher in potential trades. Bleacher Report identified the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers as potential post-buy-out homes for Lowry.

“Should Miami chase another star like Damian Lillard, Lowry would almost have to be included as well. Of course, this is good news for contenders who need help at point guard and don’t have a lot of money to spend. If Lowry is traded to Portland or another destination undergoing a rebuild, he’ll almost certainly be bought out and join the free-agency pool,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote. ” Look for Lowry to get traded and bought out, only to sign a veteran’s minimum deal with a championship hopeful.”

Kyle Lowry Offered in Heat’s Package for Bradley Beal

The Heat have already been involved in trade rumors this offseason and Lowry’s name was attached. Miami offered Lowry, Duncan Robinson and some first-round picks to Washington for Bradley Beal, who ended up going to the Phoenix Suns.

The Heat are still eyeing a deal for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

One team insider is worried that all the trade talk this offseason might make it tough to bring back the same roster if a blockbuster trade doesn’t happen.

“Stuff does get out, and when stuff does get out, okay, it makes it uncomfortable,” Heat insider Ethan Skolnick said on the “Five on the Floor” podcast. “And now you have a situation if they end up bringing back roughly the same team. If Kyle Lowry is back in camp again and Tyler Herro is back again in camp again and Victor Oladipo opts in and is back in camp again, I’m sorry, it’s gonna be awkward as s**t. It just is.”

Lakers Watching Chris Paul’s Situation Carefully

Another veteran guard the Lakers have their sights set on is Chris Paul, who was part of Phoenix’s package for Beal. The Wizards are expected to buy Paul out, although there’s no urgency at the moment to get something done.

“The Wizards are in no hurry, I’m told, to start discussing the possibility of a contract buyout,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said.

The Lakers are very interested in adding Paul — a good friend of LeBron James — to the roster. However, the stipulation would be that they do so for the veteran’s minimum after he’s bought out. The Wizards are at least going to investigate their trade options with Paul, although they might not get many bites for the 38-year-old point guard.