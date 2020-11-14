Lakers ‘Hail Mary’ Trade Proposed for Raptors All-Star

There has been lots of speculation when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers offseason and the possibility of adding a third star alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and the latest name being tossed around is Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry.

In a recent article breaking down possible moves for the Lakers, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed that Los Angeles takes a run at trading for Lowry — a savvy veteran with playoff experience that could run the point guard spot.

“Lowry is an ideal fit beside LeBron and Anthony Davis, someone who can stroke spot-up threes and set screens but also pilot the offense on his own,” Favale wrote. “That he comes off the books in 2021 is similarly convenient.”

The article proposed that the Lakers give up Avery Bradley — who has to opt-in to his player option — Alex Caruso, Danny Green, the No. 28 pick and a 2022 first-round pick swap.

Lowry signed a one-year extension with the Raptors last season worth $30 million. Lowry is 34 years old, but still has plenty of game left, which he showed last season, averaging 19.4 points, 5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He’s also a major pest for opponents to play against and isn’t scared to take a charge.

Kyle Lowry with a LUDICROUS pass over Tacko Fall to OG … GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/CWND43OnGe — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 4, 2020

That being said, there would be a debate if it’s worth it to sacrifice depth and any kind of financial flexibility this season to land Lowry. Other players noted in the article were Russell Westbrook, Danilo Gallinari, Chris Paul and Victor Oladipo.

Chris Paul Reportedly Not Interested in Lakers

While the $30 million figure for Lowry is big, it’s nothing compared to the $41 million Paul would be due next season. The veteran guard is reportedly being shopped by the Thunder as they look to continue their reboot and pile up assets.

While the Lakers were the favorite to land Paul at the end of last month (+225 per SportsBettingDime.com) ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said the 35-year-old has no intention to go ring chasing next season.

“CP3 does not want to go to the Lakers,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “He does not want to go to the Lakers, I don’t know the reasons why. I deduce, from what I’ve heard, that the reasons he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, they’ve already accomplished and there’s really nothing to do for them. They would only be doing something for him and that is ring chasing and that’s not the kind of ring chasing he wants to be apart of.”

Lakers Still Awaiting Official Decisions on Player Options

The Lakers still face a large level of uncertainty when it comes to what they can do because of pending player options. While some of the Lakers have reportedly already decided — like Kevtavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo — someone like Avery Bradley could sway what LA decides to do via free agency or trade.

With the team expected to ink Davis to a max-level deal and James also carrying a large cap-hit, the Lakers might have to get creative when it comes to the opportunities to maximize their roster’s potential.

