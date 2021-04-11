Lakers Star Dennis Schroder Reveals Message to Kyrie Irving

Dennis Schroder’s night ended early against the Brooklyn Nets, but the Los Angeles Lakers were still able to pull off the upset victory despite being extremely short-handed. Schroder got into a verbal altercation with Kyrie Irving in the third quarter, but the Lakers guard appeared to be on the bad end of a quick whistle when it came to receiving two technicals. The point guard described his action as “unnecessary” but tried to take the high road when it came to Irving.

“We competing out there and just trying to get a W,” Schroder explained in his postgame press conference. “I think it was unnecessary, it’s just unfortunate that I left my team out there by theirself. I don’t even know what I did, but I got kicked out. I apologize for that to my teammates.”

Here is a look at the altercation that led to Schroder and Irving being ejected.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected after getting into it during the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/i2UEyKba3m — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

Schroder Waved Bye to Irving Which Resulted in His Second Technical

As for what Schroder said to get ejected, the Lakers guard still has some confusion. Schroder admitted to saying “bye” to Irving after he was ejected which resulted in him also receiving his second technical.

The Lakers guard explained that he did not realize he received a first technical when Irving got into his face. Schroder also appeared confused by what Irving was upset about that led to the verbal altercation.

“I didn’t know at first that we got double technicals when he came up to me,” Schroder continued. “That’s the first thing, but after that, I kept asking him what he [Kyrie Irving] is talking about. Then he kept talking, kept talking then he got kicked out, or got the second technical. I said, ‘bye.’ I don’t even know if I waved at him, I probably did. He said, ‘You going, too, because you waved at him.’ And I didn’t even know that I got the first technical with him when he came up to me. It happens, I can’t take it back. I just try to move forward now.”

Vogel on Schroder’s Ejection: ‘I Love Dennis Schroder…His Swag’

After the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel did not appear to have much of a problem with Schroder’s ejection. Vogel praised Schroder’s “swag” and “competitive spirit.”

“Frank Vogel, giving Dennis some high praise for his game against Kyrie tonight,” Silver Screen and Roll’s Harrison Faigen noted on Twitter. “‘I love Dennis Schröder… His competitive spirit, his swag, I think that wins for you.'”

Ejection aside, Schroder described the victory as the “best win” of the season for the Lakers. Referee Zach Zarba explained why Schroder earned two technicals and an ejection.

“After being assessed the first technical fouls, both players were warned against to move on,” Zarba detailed, per ABC News. “And so when Irving couldn’t stop yelling at Schroder, he was then assessed his second technical foul and ejected. And after Irving’s ejection, if you look at the video, Schroder kind of waves goodbye to him in a taunting manner, and that’s why he was issued a second technical foul and ejected.”