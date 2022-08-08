3-Team Trade Proposal Lands Lakers 2 Polarizing Guards & Wing in 8-player deal

Momentum regarding a trade of Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets appears to have stalled. The Los Angeles Lakers may have missed an opportunity by not striking while the iron was hot. There’s a real possibility that Irving is a Net when the season starts.

However, the Lakers’ dream isn’t dead quite yet. This offseason should remain fluid for Brooklyn as they decide how they want their future to look. If Los Angeles really wants to make a deal for Irving happen, they’ll have to make a solid offer, and perhaps add a third team. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report pitched a three-team trade that sends Irving, Patrick Beverley and Rudy Gay to the Lakers, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley and the Lakers’ 2023 second-round pick to the Nets and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, Max Christie, Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz:

There could be no perfect third star than Irving, who averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and shot 41.8 percent from three last season while only turning the ball over 2.5 times a game. Irving at least gives the Lakers a chance to compete for a title with James and Davis and could help convince the four-time MVP to agree to extend his contract in L.A. as well. Beverley averaged a career-high 4.6 assists per game last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving this rotation another ball handler, defender and outside shooter, while Gay would be a veteran forward off the bench.

Is This a Trade Lakers Should Make?

There are a ton of moving pieces in this deal for the Lakers. The most appealing thing would be getting off Westbrook’s contract. However, they’d have to give up three draft picks and rookie second-round pick Max Christie. Irving is still an All-Star-level player while Beverley can play defense. Gay was a very good player but he’s 35 now and might not bring much to the table.

This trade would be a steep price to pay just to get Irving, who comes with his own set of issues. If the goal is to try and win a championship this season, then the Lakers should definitely do it. That said, this would cripple their future. It just depends on what’s important to Los Angeles right now.

Irving in ‘Good Place’ With Nets

What won’t make things easier for the Lakers is Irving repairing his relationship with Brooklyn. If he fixes his relationship with the team and plays well this season, it’s not out of the question that he signs a long-term deal with them next offseason. SNY’s Ian Begley recently reported that the two sides are smoothing things over.

“With regards to Kyrie Irving, I was told by a source close to Irving that he feels that he and the Nets are in a very good place right now, and comfortable heading towards the start of next season,” Begley said. “Irving obviously opted into the final year of his deal with Brooklyn, he can be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“After a lot of trade talk, there doesn’t appear to be much there at the moment, so it’s worth noting that he feels like the Nets and he are in a good place at this point, as they head towards next season.”

▪️ There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future ▪️ Kyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now@IanBegley with the latest notes in Brooklyn: https://t.co/O7vOXAyoIq pic.twitter.com/eUgyqJOBdn — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) August 4, 2022

