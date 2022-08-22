Lakers Rumors: Nets Reach New Decision on Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade

When the Los Angeles Lakers were first linked to Kyrie Irving this offseason, it appeared that they didn’t have too much interest in the guard. Now that LeBron James has committed to the team in the form of a contract extension, it’s clear that the Lakers would like a deal to happen. However, they may have missed their window of opportunity.

The Brooklyn Nets have been repairing their relationship with Irving and he’s committed to the team for this season. A new report suggests that the Lakers’ chances of landing the guard are decreasing. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets have been telling teams that Irving will stay in Brooklyn this season:

All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.

What This Report Means for Lakers

Though Charania doesn’t mention the Lakers specifically, they are likely one of the teams the Nets have informed they don’t plan to trade Irving. That’s a blow to Los Angeles as they appeared to be banking on landing the seven-time All-Star.

Brooklyn has no reason to trade Irving right now. He hasn’t requested a trade and hasn’t been a distraction in recent weeks. If the plan is to not trade Kevin Durant, it wouldn’t make sense to trade Irving. That said, not all hope is lost.

There’s still a lot of time before the season starts and Durant hasn’t backed off his trade request. If he gets traded in the coming weeks, Irving’s chances of getting traded increase. Why would the Nets keep Irving and let him walk for nothing after the season? They should consider trying to get compensation for him before he leaves in free agency.

Lakers Could Have to Wait Until Deadline to Make Deal

The Nets appear to have closed the door on a possible Irving trade for now. That might not be the case several months from now. If Durant refuses to play and Irving starts being a headache again, Brooklyn could be a mediocre team. They could get to the trade deadline and not be in the playoff race. At that point, there’d be no reason to keep Irving.

That’s where the Lakers could swoop in and possibly get the guard for a smaller price. The Nets want win-now pieces right now but that wouldn’t matter as much late in the season. If Russell Westbrook is on the Lakers when the season starts, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be on the roster when the season finishes. They’ll be active at the deadline and could remain patient in an effort to get Irving. If the guard doesn’t get traded, the Lakers could still be favorites to get him in free agency.

