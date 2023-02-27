Kyrie Irving Drops Truth Bomb on Lakers Anthony Davis After Dominant Performance

On February 26, the Los Angeles Lakers came back from a 20-point deficit to overcome the Dallas Mavericks and make it three straight wins for their team.

When speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference, Kyrie Irving discussed the impact that Anthony Davis had on the game, noting how recently, the superstar forward has struggled for consistency.

“All of us in this room are used to seeing performances like that from him. But, obviously, with this season being up and down with injuries. Some games, he kind of looks like an MVP type, an All-Star. Then other games, he looks like he’s still trying to figure out his way back,” Irving said.

Davis provided the Lakers win a dominant performance against Dallas, ending the game with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks while shooting 6-% from the field and converting 6 of his 9 attempts from the free-throw line.

Luka Doncic Heaps Praise on LeBron James

During his own post-game press conference, Luka Doncic heaped praise on LeBron James’ performance and credited the aging superstar for his longevity and impressive career achievements.

“It’s unbelievable for a guy like that, and he’s doing that stuff at 37, 38. 20th season in the NBA, it’s just unbelievable; he’s the scoring leader, he has accomplished almost everything you can accomplish in basketball. It’s pretty amazing to even play against a guy like that,” Doncic said.

LeBron, 38, managed to make a significant effort during his 36:51 of playing time, despite ‘hearing a pop‘ when taking a fall and playing through a foot injury that has been bothering him for the majority of the current season.

LeBron James Ready to Embrace Kyrie Irving Trade

Irving has found himself being linked with a potential move to the Lakers since the summer of 2022, yet still found himself being shipped to the Mavericks after handing in a trade request ahead of the February 9 trade deadline.

However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is still a belief that Irving and LeBron could end up teaming up with each other on the Lakers next season.

Play

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, starts free agency in February like LeBron James, usually at All-Star Weekend…Certainly, the Mavericks have high hopes for what they’re able to accomplish with Kyrie over the next few months. But, he is on the record as saying, ‘don’t even ask me about my future,’” Windhorst said, “And that is because he wants to leave that Lakers’ lane open, and LeBron is very clearly, ready to embrace him…He knows that Kyrie, a player that he has won a championship with, might be as good as he can get. Right now, this is just a flirtation of convenience for both of them, but it is absolutely a peak at what these guys might have planned in the back of their minds.”

However, if Davis can replicate the performance levels he showed against Dallas, then the Lakers will be a tough out should they make it into the postseason, and that could give the Lakers front office food for thought when deciding on whether or not to continue their pursuit of Irving.