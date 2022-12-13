Lakers Star Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Called Out by NBA Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers remain outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, despite over a quarter of the season being played.

When speaking on a December 12 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins called out Davis, imploring him to remain humble and continue putting in the work to help turn things around for the Lakers.

“I think AD is outta his damn mind. And I don’t wanna hear about what he say they can do, do it! Like, this is where we at right now, do it! You cannot be five games below .500, have a 5-and-14 record against teams with a record of .500 or better, and come out here talking about you can compete with any team. Like, I don’t wanna hear that, do it! Like, this team was assembled to win, and win at an extremely high level…and they’re supposed to be there sitting at, what is it, 10-and-15 right now is their record? C’mon man, at least get back to .500, stay humble…stay humble to until you get where you’re supposed to be at, because right now, this ain’t it,” Perkins said.

Rich Paul Defends Davis’ Recent Injury Issues

When it comes to Davis, his talent has never been in question; however, his ability to remain healthy has been a significant talking point among NBA media and the Lakers fanbase alike.

NBA super-agent Rich Paul recently defended Davis’ track record with injury, telling Sam Schube of GQ magazine that some of his injuries have been ‘freak’ occurrences.

“Well, I think the first thing is, you’ve got to understand media…And I think the media has the job. Some of it’s scripted, some of it’s based on analytics, some of it’s based on viewership. When you talk about these topics, you see a rise in the viewership. And so the media, as it pertains to any player, but [especially] AD, is going to kick you when you down. Over the last couple years, he’s had some really freak situations. Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport. People act like, ‘Oh, he’s just hoping to go out and get injured.’ Or, ‘The guy don’t want to play.’ It’s stupidity at times, but that’s what comes with it. But for me, it’s always been the same as with any guy, especially at that level. There’s no doubt in the talent, and in the ability to play the game at the high level—I think he’s shown that,” Paul said.

Over the previous two seasons, Davis has participated in just 76 regular-season games, meaning he’s missed over an entire season due to multiple injuries. However, Davis does seem to have recovered and is now looking like he’s back to his world-beating best.

Lakers Not Considering a Davis Trade

For a team such as the Lakers, who have very few trade assets available, it’s easy to envision them using Davis’ elite level of play as a potential bargaining chip in trade discussions – especially if moving on from the superstar big man would net them multiple assets in return.

However, according to a November 10 report by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Lakers have no intention of trading Davis but rather building out their roster around him and LeBron James.

“And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, according to sources…For any dialogue of that nature to occur, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if his client would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say,” Haynes reported.

Over 23 games this season, Davis is averaging 27.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 61.9% from two-point range – numbers that have seen the 29-year-old enter the MVP conversation in recent weeks. Now, the Lakers will be hoping Davis continues to dominate and helps lead his team past the Boston Celtics, who Los Angeles will face on December 13, in what is always a heated affair.