Lakers’ Austin Reaves Situation Compared to Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson Saga

Austin Reaves has been nothing short of a success since joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted rookie in 2021.

However, Reaves is set to enter unrestricted free agency at the end of the current season, and that could make him difficult to retain given the Lakers’ large payroll and the potential that other teams may look to give him a significant salary hike.

According to Micahel Pina of The Ringer, Reaves’ current situation holds some similarities to that of Jalen Brunson last season, where his performances for the Dallas Mavericks saw his value skyrocket around the league. Sure, the New York Knicks had an inside track to Brunson, but Reaves’ current play could see the Lakers enter similar territory.

“Austin Powers! Are we looking at Jalen Brunson 2.0? ” Pina wrote. “As a restricted free agent this summer who’s eligible for the Arenas provision, if Reaves has a few more performances like he did in Game 1—with 14 fourth-quarter points and no missed shots—he may play himself into a contract that’s too rich for the Buss family’s blood.”

Currently, there is no indication of what the Lakers’ front office would be willing to pay Reaves or where they would draw a line in negotiations. Yet one thing is certain if the sophomore guard continues to play at his current level in clutch situations, then there will be no shortage of suitors for his signature.

LeBron James Trust Austin Reaves

One thing that could go in Reaves’ favor during his upcoming contract negotiations is the trust that is afforded to him by his teammates, most notably veteran superstar LeBron James.

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ April 16 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, where Reaves had gotten hot in the final quarter, LeBron elaborated on the trust the Lakers have in the ever-improving young guard.

“We trust him with the ball in his hands early in the game and late in the game,” LeBron said. “So we got something going in the fourth quarter, and after every stop or if we didn’t get a stop or whatever, I think Jaren Jackson went on like a 5-0 run by himself when we went up seven, we went back to AR and just put the ball in his hands, he was able to hit a pull-up two, able to hit a three when they kind of had a soft switch and then hit another pull-up two to put us up eight. So he closed the game for us offensively.”

In 64 games this season, Reaves is averaging 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point line.

Rob Pelinka Praised For Rebuilding Lakers

Considering the early-season struggles the Lakers were forced to navigate, it’s clear that Rob Pelinka‘s dealings at the February 9 trade deadline had the desired effect of improving the team’s chances of challenging for a championship.

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, Pelinka’s ability to rebuild the Lakers on the fly, while still retaining future assets and flexibility is impressive.

I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I'm looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made. Just a home-run of a "second draft" style trade. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 16, 2023

“I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I’m looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made. Just a home run of a “second draft” style trade,” Quinn Tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Pelinka can continue to rebuild the Lakers this summer, and a large part of that will likely be retaining Reaves on a new longterm deal.