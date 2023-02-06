Lakers Considered Buyout Destination for Ex-No. 1 Overall Pick Point Guard

After missing out on Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers could turn to the buyout market to improve their current rotation.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers could be interested in potentially adding John Wall should the LA Clippers buy him out of his current deal.

“Wall is a buyout candidate. But even if he is dealt, if the destination isn’t a playoff contender in need of a veteran backup, he could still be a free agent before the March 1 deadline. Given his ties to Klutch Sports, could he end up with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pincus wrote.

Nets probably could’ve traded Kyrie & Joe Harris for Norman Powell, John Wall & some picks – and you go for Dinwiddie & Finney-Smith 😪 also the Lakers ruin my day every chance they get smh — dezmond dane (@ByDezmond) February 5, 2023

Wall, 32, was the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and has participated in 647 regular-season games, making five All-Star teams throughout his career. However, given the Clippers’ desire to rebuild their rotation on the fly, Wall could be a casualty despite averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 40.8% shooting from the field and 30.3% shooting from deep this season.

Nets Owner Didn’t Want Kyrie Irving On The Lakers

According to a February 5 report by Marc Stein via his SteinLine newsletter, it would appear that Joe Tsai was reluctant to see Irving suit up in purple and gold alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

An inside look at the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster trade and what it means for the Mavericks, Nets and Lakers … freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: https://t.co/lYBIkfZtJD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2023

“The Nets, rather than trading with Phoenix or the Lakers, ultimately came away with the two Mavericks they wanted most and a better win-now duo than L.A. could offer: [Spencer] Dinwiddie and [Dorian] Finney-Smith…The Nets also succeeded, as one source close to the process put it, in meeting one of the presumed objectives held by team owner Joe Tsai by sending Irving somewhere other than the Lakers — his preferred destination,” Stein wrote.

The Lakers had been heavily linked with a move for Irving since the summer of 2022; however, after failing to reach an agreement at the start of the season, the noise surrounding their interest died down until Irving handed in a trade request. Still, Dallas was the winner of those sweepstakes, and now Rob Pelinka and the front office will need to pivot.

Lakers Failed Trade Package Revealed

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Lakers failed trade package for Irving was heavily centered around Russell Westbrook, who has been excelling in a sixth-man role for Los Angeles this season.

Nets and Mavs have a deal to send Kyrie Irving to Dallas, league source confirms. Lakers had offer earlier in week that included Russell Westbrook and a first round pick for Irving. The Athletic first reported Irving to Dallas. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 5, 2023

“Nets and Mavs have a deal to send Kyrie Irving to Dallas, league source confirms. Lakers had offer earlier in week that included Russell Westbrook and a first round pick for Irving. The Athletic first reported Irving to Dallas,” Begley reported on Twitter.

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference following a sluggish first half of the season, and their fans will be hoping the front office can find a way to build on their acquisition of Rui Hachimura to continue breathing fresh life into the franchise, as they bid to make it back to the playoffs after missing out last season.

Of course, given the star talent on their roster, the front office could bank on health being the biggest factor in any sort of resurgence this year and shift their focus toward rebuilding the rotation via free agency in the summer.