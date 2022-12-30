Lakers Could ‘Abide By’ LeBron James’ Request This Summer

The relationship between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers is clearly becoming tenuous, and as such, we may see a break-up at the earliest opportunity.

According to Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, moving on from LeBron is in the best interest of the Lakers’ long-term future, regardless of how it may impact them in the short term.

Column: LeBron James puts pressure on Lakers management to improve team… He hints at wanting to leave a mess he helped create…. This summer Lakers should respond with “See ya” https://t.co/uM7chWLUUv — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) December 30, 2022

“They’re not dumping a legend, they’re simply abiding by his request, which changes the scenario completely. Seriously, how much longer can they believe that James is still capable of leading a young core into the playoffs? When are they finally going to admit that James is a wasted talent without contributions from Davis, and when are they going to realize Davis might never be a consistent star again,” Plaschke wrote on December 29.

LeBron, 38, has been playing at an elite level to begin the season, providing the Lakers with 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. However, despite his stats and performances, LeBron has struggled to lead the Lakers to victories, which is now leading to a growing chorus of fans saying it’s time for the superstar to find a new team.

LeBron James Has ‘Family Reasons’ To Remain With Lakers

According to a December 30 report by Marc Stein via his SteinLine newsletter, LeBron may wish to remain in Los Angeles beyond the current season, regardless of whether the team misses out on the post-season or not.

On his 38th birthday … column on watching Year 20 LeBron James: https://t.co/UqVXoaCiSW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 30, 2022

“Family reasons and LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, as we’ve noted here many times, were the true driving forces that prompted James to leave Cleveland for Hollywood in the summer of 2018. Those are believed to be the same forces that would keep him from urging the Lakers to ship him somewhere that he has an actual chance at ring No. 5,” Stein wrote.

If LeBron is truly happy in Los Angeles from a personal-life standpoint, he will likely think twice before attempting to force his way onto a new team. Yet, LeBron is chasing greatness, and if a surefire opportunity arises, it will be incredibly interesting to see how he navigates his situation.

LeBron James Is Upping Pressure On Lakers Front Office

Speaking to the media following the Lakers’ 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat on December 28, LeBron discussed his unhappiness with the purple and gold’s current trajectory, noting how he’s playing to win rather than just to play.

LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Miami Heat 112-98 LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Miami Heat 112-98 2022-12-29T03:55:55Z

“I’m a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio…I don’t wanna finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I still want to compete for championships. I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces,” LeBron said.

The Lakers are currently 13th in the Western Conference and are showing no signs o