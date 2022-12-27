Lakers Could Flip Kendrick Nunn For 3-Time NBA Champion Via Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a four-game losing streak, and the need for a trade is becoming increasingly evident.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Alex Kirschenbaum, one player that would make sense for the Lakers is former wing Danny Green via trade. The proposed trade looks like this:

Lakers Get: Danny Green

Memphis Grizzlies Get: Kendrick Nunn, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and a second-round draft pick.

With Danny Green as primary defender, the Lakers held Devin Booker to a season-low 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Booker entered the game 8th in the NBA in scoring (26.7 ppg) and 2nd among guards in FG% (50.4). pic.twitter.com/Hu1u7sWuFE — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) February 11, 2020

“Why not bring back a beloved 2020 champ, former starting shooting guard Danny Green? When healthy, Green has been an incredibly useful 3-and-D contributor on several title clubs. A deal that could work, from L.A.’s perspective, would be flipping the contracts of useless point guard Kendrick Nunn, plus fringe-rotation minimum-salaried reserves Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones, to trade for Green’s $10 million deal. To incentivize Memphis to make the deal, a second-round Lakers pick would surely be enough,” Kirschenbaum wrote on December 26.

Green, 35, is a career 39.9% three-point shooter who has a track record of being an elite role player on contending teams, and even won a championship with the Lakers in 2020, so it would make sense why Rob Pelinka could potentially look to acquire the veteran via trade.

Danny Green Could Be Available Via Trade

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a December 16 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, Green could be available via trade as the Memphis Grizzlies look to improve their rotation as we move closer to the trade deadline.

Brian Windhorst talking about Danny Green potentially being named in trade discussions when they are sitting next to each other. 😂 (via @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/3hrlWwgb6V — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2022

“This is awkward, I’m sorry to say this, Danny, but he has an expiring contract…One of the people that people are talking about is if the Grizzlies wanna upgrade, will they call about Danny Green and a draft pick?… But I do think you will hear your name in some trade discussions,” Windhorst said while Danny Green was sitting next to him on set.

Los Angeles currently ranks 26th in the NBA for three-point shooting percentage, so adding a known commodity in Green would be the ideal low-cost addition the Lakers could be looking for as they try to keep hold of their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.