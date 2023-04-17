Lakers Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Trae Young: Insider

The off-season might still be a few months away, but that won’t stop Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office from exploring potential ways to upgrade their current roster.

According to a league executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, Trae Young could emerge as a long-shot trade candidate for the Purple and Gold.

They went out and got tradeable pieces. If the Hawks don’t make a move in the summer, the Lakers would be a possibility next season,” The executive said. “It would take a lot, and things would have to align just right for that. I also don’t buy that every guy who signs with Klutch is going to the Lakers, that is obviously not the case. But this is one they have been watching. The Hawks could look into the market on Young, but the thing is, it is not going to be as strong as they’d like. He has flaws, a lot of them, and they’ve sort of been exposed in the last couple of years. I am not sure how many real bidders Atlanta would get if they put him on the market, but it probably not as many as they think.

Given the Lakers’ recent addition of D’Angelo Russell, their desire for a shoot-first point guard with clear defensive limitations is probably minimal. However, the offensive output Young could provide would certainly take some of the burdens off LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ shoulders.

Trae Young Praises Austin Reaves on Twitter

During the Lakers’ April 16 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening game of their playoff series, Austin Reaves came alive, shooting 100% from the field in the fourth quarter while willing his team to victory.

While Reaves was busy playing some of the best basketball of his young career, Trae Young took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the undrafted rookie, stating that Reaves will likely earn a big payday this summer.

Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2023

Reaves ended the contest with 23 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds, shooting 61.5% from the field and 60% from deep.

LeBron James Heaps Praise Onto Austin Reaves

Following the Lakers’ game one victory over the Grizzlies, LeBron used his post-game press conference to praise the performance of Reaves, sharing how he and the rest of the Lakers roster trust the young guard when he has the ball in his hands.

“We trust him with the ball in his hands early in the game and late in the game,” James said. “So we got something going in the fourth quarter, and after every stop or if we didn’t get a stop or whatever, I think Jaren Jackson went on like a 5-0 run by himself when we went up seven, we went back to AR and just put the ball in his hands, he was able to hit a pull-up two, able to hit a three when they kind of had a soft switch and then hit another pull-up two to put us up eight. So he closed the game for us offensively.”

The Lakers will face the Grizzlies again on Wednesday, April 19, in what will be the second game of a potential seven-game contest.