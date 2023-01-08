Lakers Fans Go into Recruitment Mode After Myles Turner News

Myles Turner has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers since the summer of 2022; however, to this point, no deal has been made.

Still, that didn’t stop Lakers fans from entering recruitment mode once they found out Turner had rejected the Indiana Pacers’ offer of a contract extension, which was originally reported via Marc Stein’s SteinLine newsletter.

“His trade value just sank. MAKE THE MOVE,” Reddit user ‘TheLoneliestMonke’ commented.

“Myles need to just make it clear that he ain’t going to play and fake an injury if he is traded anywhere else than the Lakers,” Rapa_Nui responded.

Turner, 26, is precisely the type of center the Lakers need if they’re planning to move Anthony Davis back to his preferred position of power forward. More importantly, though, is that Turner is a capable three-point shooter; thus, he would provide some much-needed floor spacing for a Lakers offense that has struggled to attack from the perimeter.

In 34 regular-season games, Turner is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 38% from deep.

Anthony Davis Wants To Play At Power Forward

When speaking to the media on November 9, Davis made it clear that he prefers to play as a power forward alongside a rim-protecting big man – a role Turner would have no problem filling for the Lakers.

AD is taking a direct shot at Rob Pelinka & Jeanie buss to get him some reliable big men. He’s never liked playing the 5, and plays better at the 4. pic.twitter.com/gyBh19pSqh — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 9, 2022

“I was able to roam a lot, I was playing the four then, JaVale (McGee) was playing the five, and Dwight (Howard) was playing the five. You know, guarding the perimeter and I got those guys behind me, or weakside helps, we were getting blocks from the weak side. Now, when I’m the five, I’m the one in the actions, pick-and-rolls, the one guarding the post – things like that…In 19-20, I was a roamer, when I can be on whoever the forward is and roam around and help protect everyone, it’s tough for me to do that when I’m guarding the five,” Davis said.

Nevertheless, Davis was having an MVP-caliber season before being struck by a foot injury, providing the Lakers with 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 59.4% from the field.

Lakers Have Been Over Reliant On Anthony Davis

When speaking on a December 9 episode of ESPN’S NBA Today, Stephen A. Smith shared his belief that Los Angeles has been over-reliant on Davis this season, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

Stephen A.: The Lakers are IRRELEVANT without Anthony Davis | NBA Countdown Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Malika Andrews debate whether the Philadelphia 76ers or Los Angeles Lakers rely more on their big man. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube… 2022-12-09T23:47:00Z

“It’s clearly Anthony Davis. Simply because the Lakers don’t have a defense without him, without him, they giving up about 123 points a game, they can’t stop a cold. That’s the bottom line. And that’s what it really really comes down to. And he’s their interior offense as well. LeBron can get to the hole, Russell Westbrook can get to the hole. But, you talking about somebody that can play with their back to the basket, and get to the hole, get in the paint, make things happen, block shots, rebound – that would be Anthony Davis,” Smith said.

The Lakers currently find themselves sitting 12th in the Western Conference. As such, a trade for a star such as Turner could be precisely what the team needs in order to make a push to make the post-season and give LeBron James the chance to help guide them on a deep run.