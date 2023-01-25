Lakers Fans Vent Frustration After LeBron James’ Historic Showing in Clippers Loss

On January 24, LeBron James did what he’s been doing his whole career: make history. However, despite a 46-point night for the Los Angeles Lakers, his team still fell to defeat against the LA Clippers.

Following their latest defeat, some Lakers fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the team’s current plight and implore the front office to get LeBron the help he needs to help turn the team’s season around.

We’re gonna get you some help Goat 🐐 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) January 25, 2023

“Your to good king James I’m sorry your team is holding you back every year keep chugging brother,” @FNslum_ Tweeted.

“Just get some rest & forget about it!We will get better when we full squad!Hopefully we can trade some shooter and help this team!You deserve more than anybody else to get the help especially in the year 20,” @AKB48KOHAKU2023 replied.

We love you bron. Sorry you gotta carry so hard💜💛 — Shervin Morad (@shervinmorad) January 25, 2023

LeBron, 38, has been his usual impactful self this season, helping the Lakers with averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 30.7% from the perimeter.

Kawhi Leonard Sounds Off On LeBron James

When speaking to the media following the Clippers’ victory over LeBron and the Lakers, Kawhi Leonard shared his thoughts on the aging superstar’s scoring exploits and how he’s drawing closer to breaking the NBA All-Time scoring record.

Kawhi Leonard on LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record: "1-of-1 talent right there. You see it for yourself the way he’s playing at this age. It’s definitely inspirational for everyone just to sustain that energy and mindset to play that long." pic.twitter.com/3cuvq9Qe5w — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 25, 2023

“I didn’t think of it too much until he’s gotten closer and closer…But yeah, one-of-one talent right there. I mean, you see it for yourself. The way he’s playing at this age. Definitely inspirational for everyone, just to sustain that energy and that mindset to play that long and still wanting to go out and contribute with this effort. So yeah, like I say, he’s an inspiration for everyone,” Leonard said.

Leonard played well during the Los Angeles clash, scoring 25 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, dishing out 3 assists, pilfering 2 steals, and blocking 2 shots, all while shooting 68.8% from the field and 75% from the three-throw line.

Lakers Acquire Rui Hachimura Via Trade

In their first major move of the season, the Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura on January 23 via a trade with the Washington Wizards that saw Los Angeles send out Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade sending guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/aTP7eYyGOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2023

“Sources: Lakers are sending the 2023 Chicago second-rounder, their own 2029 second-rounder and the Wizards/Lakers less favorable second-rounder in 2028 in the Kendrick Nunn-for-Rui Hachimura trade,” Charania Tweeted.

Hachimura, 24, has participated in 177 regular-season games since being drafted by the Wizards in 2019, averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

Although Hachimura is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season, it would appear the Lakers are hoping to sign him to a contract extension, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Los Angeles acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources said. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent…The Lakers believe that Hachimura gives them another sizable wing defender who has shown an ability to make corner 3-pointers and midrange shots when teams run the Lakers off the 3-point line. He has shot 40.8% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers over the past two seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, and is shooting 35.1% on catch-and-shoot 3s over the course of his career,” Wojnarowski reported.

Lakers fans will now be hoping that Hachimura can play a significant role in helping his new team climb the Western Conference rankings and break into the playoff race.