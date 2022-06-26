Lakers Make Final Call on Anthony Davis in Kyrie Irving Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Lakers are being linked with a potential trade for Kyrie Irving after the superstar point guard reached an impasse with the Brooklyn Nets over a potential extension.

However, despite rumors to the contrary, Zach Lowe has reported that the Lakers have no interest in including Anthony Davis as part of a trade package for Irving – or for any other star for that matter.

Lakers Unequivocally Won't Trade Anthony Davis https://t.co/FZ3fQlm9NU — RealGM (@RealGM) June 22, 2022

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms Anthony Davis is not getting traded. So let’s get that out of the way, let alone being traded for Kyrie Irving,” Lowe said on a June 24 episode of The Lowe Post podcast.

Anthony has been the subject of criticism recently following another season where injuries kept him off the court, and the fact that the Lakers failed to make a post-season appearance. Still, it seems as though the front office is fully committed to keeping their star forward around, and are looking to design their roster to accentuate his and LeBron Jame’s skillsets.

Davis Recently Made Disappointing Admission

After missing over half of the regular season, you could be forgiven for expecting Davis to get back into the lab and begin working on his body, and his game. However, it seems as though those expectations were not met, as the Lakers star forward recently admitted that he hasn’t touched a basketball since before the end of the regular season.

“I haven’t shot a basketball since April, like maybe, April 5th,” Davis said during an episode of “The Nuke Squad’s” YouTube Vlog

For a player that is widely considered to be Los Angeles’ long-term solution once LeBron retires or moves onto a new project elsewhere in the league, Davis’ seeming lack of commitment is worrisome, and certainly irked multiple circles of the fanbase.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with taking a small break from basketball, especially if you’re trying to give your body ample time to heal. But nevertheless, hearing Davis make the admission so casually was hard to swallow.

Adrian Wojnarowski Casts Doubt On Kyrie to Lakers

Another sticking point in any potential deal for Kyrie is that the Lakers don’t currently have the cap space to sign him in free agency, meaning they would need the Nets to play ball on a potential sign-and-trade – and those types of deals come with their own hurdles and pitfalls.

"The Lakers, except for they go out and really do some creative things financially, they can't pay him more than $6 million next season. Now they could clear some cap space and sign him to an extension down the road, but you're essentially looking at a $30 million pay cut to walk away from this Brooklyn team, to opt out. As Bobby said, just opting in to get a sign-and-trade somewhere, it's a very complicated scenario," Adrian Wojnarowski said on a June 24 episode of NBA Today.

“The Lakers, except for they go out and really do some creative things financially, they can’t pay him more than $6 million next season. Now they could clear some cap space and sign him to an extension down the road, but you’re essentially looking at a $30 million pay cut to walk away from this Brooklyn team, to opt out. As Bobby said, just opting in to get a sign-and-trade somewhere, it’s a very complicated scenario,” Adrian Wojnarowski said on a June 24 episode of NBA Today.

Of course, there are avenues the Lakers can explore, but none of them are straightforward, but if they’re sold on the idea of adding Kyrie to their current rotation, and believe he could be the missing piece to a new championship puzzle, we can expect them to purse the Nets guard throughout the summer. But at least now we know that Davis isn’t going to be part of any trade package, for Kyrie Irving or anybody else.