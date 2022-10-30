Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving in Proposed 3-Team Trade

Throughout the off-season, the Los Angeles Lakers were widely linked to a potential trade for Kyrie Irving.

Unfortunately, a trade for the superstar point guard never materialized, and the Lakers entered the new season with Russell Westbrook as their starting guard. However, Sports Illustrated’s Dalton Trigg believes he might have the ideal three-team trade to send Irving to Lakerland, while also removing Westbrook from the team’s payroll.

'Operation Rescue Kevin Durant': 3-Way Trade Between Mavs, Lakers & Nets? https://t.co/XIlz8pdnIT — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) October 30, 2022

The trade looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers Get: Kyrie Irving and Davis Bertans

Dallas Mavericks Get: Kevin Durant and Kendrick Nunn

Brooklyn Nets Get: Russell Westbrook, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Lakers’ 2027 first-round pick, Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick, Mavericks’ 2027 first-round pick, Mavericks’ 2029 first-round pick, and Mavericks’ pick swaps in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Obviously, this trade proposal is contingent upon the Nets deciding to hit the reset button and value future draft picks over immediate contention. What’s interesting is that it might be a thought process their front office has if they continue to struggle on and off the court between now and the trade deadline, although they could probably find ‘win now’ talent if they were inclined to do so.

Paul Pierce Proposes a Davis For Durant Swap

Currently, the Lakers are the only team in the NBA without a win on their record, so it makes sense that ex-players, media, and fans are discussing potential trades to turn the team’s fortunes around.

However, on October 30, former NBA champion Paul Pierce shared a wild trade idea that would see the Lakers and Nets swap superstars, with Anthony Davis heading to Brooklyn and Kevin Durant heading to the Golden Coast.

What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 30, 2022

Again, though, Durant spent this past off-season being discussed in multiple trade rumors and reported negotiations, with the Nets rejecting all approaches for their superstar forward. Furthermore, even if Brooklyn was inclined to trade Durant, they would probably want a star with less injury history than Davis, especially if that incoming star was going to be their new franchise centerpiece.

LeBron Hints at Larger Injury Issue For Davis

On October 28, Anthony Davis sat out the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a back issue he aggravated during their previous defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

When speaking to the media in a post-game press conference, LeBron noted how Davis has to make decisions based on his long-term health and availability, sparking concerns that he may miss more than just one game.

“He has to do what’s best for his body. Do what’s best for his body and his mind. When his mind is gone then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes he wants to play every game, and yes he wants to be out there for our team, but he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years so he has to trust himself, trust the staff and not put his body in harm’s way,” LeBron said.

If the Lakers are going to have any chance of turning their slow start to the season around, they’re going to need Davis healthy and playing some of the best basketball of his career, otherwise, it could be another bumpy season for the Lakers and the playoffs could be nothing more than a pipe dream.