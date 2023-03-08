The Los Angeles Lakers have found ways to win in recent weeks, despite navigating multiple injury issues and now find themselves firmly in the race to make the playoffs.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers could soon have D’Angelo Russell back in their rotation, with the recently acquired guard expected to travel with the team for their Friday, March 10 contest against the Toronto Raptors.

Lakers are hopeful D'Angelo Russell will be able to return for Friday's game; he'll go through a scrimmage-type setting tomorrow and they'll see how he responds. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 8, 2023

“Lakers are hopeful D’Angelo Russell will be able to return for Friday’s game; he’ll go through a scrimmage-type setting tomorrow and they’ll see how he responds,” Trudell reported on Twitter.

Russell joined the Lakers around the February 9 trade deadline as part of the three-team deal that saw Russell Westbrook head to the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley head to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his first four games back in the purple and gold, Russell has averaged 13.5 points, 5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.3% from deep.

Allen Sliwa Doesn’t Believe D’Angelo Russell is Ready

On March 4, Allen Sliwa reported that he doesn’t believe Russell will be ready to make a significant impact for the Lakers in the near future, as he still looks to be some distance from being game ready.

Play

Video Video related to lakers give encouraging update on d’angelo russell 2023-03-08T08:34:50-05:00

“I could tell you this much,” Sliwa said, “We saw him warm up pregame. He did not look like somebody that was ready to come back on Sunday. Now, I could be wrong. But he just wasn’t doing real drills. He wasn’t kind of sprinting and cutting and everything else. That actually concerned me a little bit. I thought, at least in my opinion, I thought that hopefully he’d be a little bit further in his progress.”

With the Lakers trying to claw their way into the top six of the Western Conference, they will need Russell back in the rotation and performing at a high level sooner rather than later, which is why Trudell’s March 7 report is so encouraging for Lakers fans around the world.

Lakers Could Sign Kemba Walker

According to Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily, veteran point guard Kemba Walker could be given an opportunity to join the purple and gold for the remainder of the season, with the Lakers considering giving him a workout.

“Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are considering bringing in Kemba Walker for a workout,” Dewey wrote. “The team is looking for another ball-handler with LeBron James expected to miss extended time due to a foot injury.”

Report: Lakers could bring in Kemba Walker for workout to add another ball-handler to roster https://t.co/VxA2csdQcp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 4, 2023

Walker, 32, has struggled to nail down a spot on a team this season and was recently waived by the Dallas Mavericks despite making a good impression when given the opportunity to play. Walker has participated in just 9 games this season, averaging 8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 42.1% shooting from the field, but given the Lakers’ lack of ball-handling depth, he could be a valuable addition for the remainder of the season.

The Lakers are currently two games out of the sixth seed, which is currently occupied by the Golden State Warriors, and they will be hoping to close the gap as they continue to win games and their new-look roster begins to gel together.