Lakers Hated Rivals Have ‘Begun Conversations’ With Russell Westbrook: Report

Russell Westbrook’s time in Los Angeles might not be over, although his story looks like it might continue with the Los Angeles Lakers‘ in-town rivals – the LA Clippers.

According to a February 16 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Clippers have been given permission to enter discussions with Westbrook over potentially joining their roster.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

Westbrook, 34, had been rebuilding his value around the league this season, putting together a string of impressive performances since agreeing to come off the bench for Darvin Ham’s side – even entering some Sixth Man of the Year conversations. In 52 games, Westbrook was averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 29.6% from deep.

Westbrook Has Been Struggling to ‘Find a New Home’

According to a February 15 report by The Atheltic’s Shams Charania, who was speaking on an episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, it would appear Westbrook is struggling to find a new home.

“When you look at teams around the league, there’s not a spot for Russell Westbrook… It’s a slow moving market, and we’ll see if he'll be able to find a home”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Russell Westbrook finding a new team on #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/fpN5gLLmLn — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) February 15, 2023

“I have not heard any traction yet, though, with Russell Westbrook and the Clippers. Lawrence Frank, their head basketball operations official, he said they want defense, shooting from the position. I don’t know if Russ fits that. You know, when you look at teams around the league, there is not a spot yet for Russell Westbrook. He’s still with the Utah Jazz, the Jazz has until March 1 to decide whether they’re going to buy out Russell Westbrook from his contract to make him playoff eligible…I do believe he had a home by now, the Jazz would have brought him out,” Westbrook said.

Given Westbrook’s status as one of the premier point guards of his generation, there will certainly be some interested parties, with the Clippers appearing to be at the front of the line.

Three Eastern Conference Teams Also Want Westbrook

On February 15, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there are also three Eastern Conference teams showing interest in potentially acquiring Westbrook, with the NBA insider also noting the Clippers as another possibility.

.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations. (via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2023

“The Lakers’ former point guard, Russell Westbrook, in Utah as part of that three-way deal that bought D’Angelo Russell back to LA. The Jazz have given him permission, he and his agent Jeff Swartz to go out and talk to teams, see if there’s a potential role out there for him in a contract buyout. Among the teams they’ve communicated with the (Chicago) Bulls, the (LA) Clippers, the (Washington) Wizards, the Miami Heat…There’s always a chance Russell Westbrook finishes the season under contract…but there is interest in him,” Wojnarowski reported.

Westbrook will now be hoping that he can find a role that suits his skillset and allows him to continue his career without having to sit out the remainder of the season before becoming a free agent in the summer and having the ability to choose where the next chapter of his career takes place.