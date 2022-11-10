Lakers Implored to Trade For $251 Million Superstar

On November 9, a report stating that the Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring an unnamed player surfaced via Howard Beck on The Crossover Podcast.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the player who projects to be the Lakers’ most logical trade target is Bradley Beal, as he would instantly improve the purple and gold’s offensive potency – both from the perimeter and in the lanes.

“Basketball reasons abound for him landing in L.A.. He is the type of primary scorer and secondary playmaker who will have no issue playing off LeBron James and ferrying the offense without him…The Washington Wizards inexplicably gave Beal a no-trade clause in his latest contract. That gives him the final say in where he goes next. If he wants to play for the Lakers, the Wizards don’t really have a choice. They have to accept the Westbrook-plus-picks-and-swaps package…To be clear: Beal has given no indication that he wants out of Washington,” Favale wrote on November 10.

Beal, 29, is a dynamic scoring threat who has excelled when playing off of dominant ball-handlers before, most notably John Wall and Russell Westbrook during their tenures with the Wizards. However, given that Beal’s contract has multiple years left to run, it’s highly unlikely that Washington’s front office would be held to ransom by the Lakers, especially if they felt they could convince Beal to remain in Washington by making some additional moves of their own.

What did Howard Beck Say?

Speaking on his The Crossover Podcast, Beck created a bit of a frenzy with is report that the Lakers are targeting an unnamed player, with the hopes that they shake loose before the trade deadline.

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@HowardBeck: Lakers in a free fall and what’s behind the success of the Bucks, Jazz and Cavs? Plus how aggressive Phoenix should get on KD in the coming months. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbloSO — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 8, 2022