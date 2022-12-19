Lakers Issued Stern Warning After Anthony Davis Injury

Anthony Davis has been the catalyst behind all that is good with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season.

Unfortunately, Darvin Ham will need to find another winning formula over the coming weeks, as Davis is forced to sit out due to a foot injury he sustained during the Lakers’ 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, December 16.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Davis’ injury may have a significant impact on how Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office approach the trade deadline or, more importantly, whether they decide to make a trade at all.

“If Davis misses extended time, the team may put the brakes on any serious trade negotiation—at least when considering moves that involve one or both of their available first-round picks (2027 and 2029). Even before Davis was hurt, the team was conflicted internally about sacrificing its future for anything that didn’t catapult the franchise back into contention. Davis will get a timeline soon, but it may not be apparent by the February 9 trade deadline at what level he’ll return. That may lead to the team making cosmetic changes instead of a blockbuster,” Pincus wrote on December 19.

Before his injury, Davis was putting together an MVP-caliber start to the season, helping the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 61.7% from two-point range.

Anthony Davis to Miss ‘At Least’ a Month

On December 18, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Davis is likely to miss ‘at least’ a month worth of playing time for the Lakers – a blow that will significantly alter their playoff trajectory.

“Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury. Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season,” Charania Tweeted.

The Lakers have structured their offense around Davis and his dominant interior play, which means the team will need to undergo a schematic shift in how they look to generate easy points against opposing teams – a move that will likely place further pressure upon the aging shoulders of LeBron James.

LeBron James Had Accepted a New Role For Lakers

Given Davis’ incredible performances of late, it was clear LeBron had accepted a secondary role within the Lakers offense, which both helped the team’s immediate chances of success while also keeping the aging superstar a little bit fresher for when the post-season began.

When speaking to the media on November 30, following the Lakers’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron addressed his willingness to accept a supplementary role behind Davis.

“We won a championship together. I think this is what, year four for us? I think, Maybe? I don’t need to have a talk with AD about if I come back you need to defer. No. AD be AD, and we’ll figure it out around him. I’ll figure it out, I’m ok with that, and I can do that. But, we’re gonna keep the ball in AD’s hands, and when he’s rebounding like he did tonight, he’s blocking shots, super engaged. It’s our job as a lot of the ball handlers, mine, Dias, Austin, Russ, to get him the ball, and we did that tonight,” LeBron said.

Unfortunately for LeBron, he will now have to shoulder the offensive load for the purple and gold once again in the hope of keeping the team afloat and competing for a playoff spot. Otherwise, the Lakers could find themselves in danger of missing out on the postseason for the second straight season.