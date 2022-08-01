Lakers Kendrick Nunn Drops Truth Bomb After Season of Struggles

Kendrick Nunn’s debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned, as a bone bruise injury kept him out of the rotation for the entire season.

However, it would seem that the talented guard found a silver lining among all of the frustration he endured as he watched the Lakers struggle from the sidelines. During a July 27 interview with Spectrum SportsNet, Nunn spoke about how he learned to read the game better and understand things from multiple perspectives.

"I feel great. I feel 100%" @geeter3 sits down with @nunnbetter_ to talk about his road to recovery and expectations for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/9LsWY6GkDy — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) July 27, 2022

“Last year was a learning process for me, to be honest. I learned a lot sitting on the sideline just watching. The game slowed down a lot for me. I got to see things from a different perspective. So, definitely took a step just in my ability to learn the game…Wasn’t expecting to sit out that long, but I took advantage of it just to watch. Sit back and watch from a different perspective,” Nunn said during the one-to-one interview.

When the 2021-22 season came to its conclusion, Nunn decided he wanted to remain with the Lakers, and exercised his $5.2 million player option, thus giving him the chance to prove his value to his teammates in the upcoming season.

Nunn Impressed With Miami

Before joining the Lakers, Nunn had spent his rookie and sophomore seasons with the Miami Heat, where he impressed as an offensive-minded guard with the intensity to be respected on the defensive end of the floor.

Nunn ended his Heat career having played 123 regular-season games, averaging 15 points, 2.9 rebounds, and three assists per game, all while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.4% from deep. The young guard also has 19 NBA Playoff games under his belt, with career averages of seven points, two rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest.

Kendrick Nunn yams this on Portis 😲 pic.twitter.com/JizznD9oca — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2020

In true Miami Heat fashion, they found Nunn playing in the G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors, who he had signed with after going undrafted. But, Nunn quickly proved he was of NBA standard, which lead the Lakers to sign him once he became a free agent last summer, and one would hope the young guard proves their faith in him to be right.

Keeping Nunn Provides Back Court Depth

It’s easy to forget that Nunn is part of the Lakers’ current roster, after all, nobody saw him donning the purple and gold last season. However, the 26-year-old’s presence on Los Angeles’ bench next season will give them a huge boost – regardless of what happens with Russell Westbrook.

Suddenly, the Lakers’ depth at the point guard position looks far healthier than it did last season, and given Nunn’s experience as a starter in Miami, there should be little concern if Westbrook, or his eventual replacement, ends up missing time due to injury or load management.

KENDRICK NUNN IS 6’2 BLOCKING ADpic.twitter.com/vLFUWlse6Y — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 3, 2020

Of course, Nunn’s presence doesn’t mean that Los Angeles shouldn’t continue looking for interested trade partners, nor does it mean they should give up their pursuit of Kyrie Irving. What it does mean though, is that the Lakers have depth at the point guard position – and that’s not something we could say with confidence last season.