LeBron James Drops Truth Bomb on Lakers Shooting Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to their third straight defeat on Sunday, October 23, in a 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Speaking to the media following the game, LeBron gave a candid response when asked about how the team’s poor shooting could potentially affect their defense.

“We can’t shoot a penny in the ocean, but it hasn’t stopped us from competing or defending. That’s given us a chance in all three games to win,” James said.

Unfortunately, despite having an improved defense, the Lakers are seriously struggling to convert on their offensive opportunities and currently rank dead last in the NBA for three-point percentage.

On a team that’s littered with offensive talent that is at its best when pressuring the rim, Los Angeles simply doesn’t have the required spacing to bring the best out of their star players. Unfortunately, the Lakers have stumbled out of the gates to start the season, and right now, don’t look like a team that’s been constructed to challenge for an NBA championship in the coming months.

LeBron Refuses to Blame Westbrook

Westbrook struggled to impact the game for the Lakers yet again, scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out six assists, but only shooting 26.7% from the field – and going 0-of-3 from deep.

However, when speaking to the media following the game, LeBron refused to be drawn into the blame game, noting how it isn’t in his nature to point the finger at one specific member of the team’s rotation.

LeBron James is asked about Russell Westbrook’s shot during the postgame press conference. His answer: pic.twitter.com/4J43K5XHnJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

“I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something. I can tell that you guys are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. I don’t like to lose. I hate to lose at anything. I don’t care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose. And especially the way we had this game. But give credit to Portland,” James said.

In fairness, Westbrook is being played in a role that limits his ability to impact the game, and thus, puts him in a position to fail. Sure, there are times when you wish the California native was a better jump shooter, but the fact is, Westbrook hasn’t regressed to the point where he’s no longer useful, it’s just that he needs the ball in his hands in order to make an impact – and that isn’t happening when sharing the floor with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Nick Wright Holds Rob Pelinka Accountable

When you look at this current iteration of the Lakers, it’s clear that the roster is wildly imbalanced. From a lack of shooting to a genuine lack of depth in the front court and an overloaded guard rotation – there has been plenty of mistakes made when building around LeBron.

Speaking on an October 21 episode of Fox Sports’ First Things First, NBA analyst Nick Wright noted how he believes more blame should be laid at the feet of Rob Pelinka.

"For 2 straight offseasons Rob Pelinka built the Lakers roster as if the 3-pt line doesn't exist. They went 'savvy veterans' last year & this year 'young, athletic guys.' Neither year did they get shooters. They're only averaging 42 1/2 threes a game, though." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/hmxrG8EjZW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 21, 2022

“We know (Buddy Hield) and (Myles) Turner are available, we’re gonna wait and see if something better develops… That doesn’t justify, two straight post-seasons of building out a roster as if the three-point line didn’t exist. Which is what they’ve done. Last year, they went with old guys, ‘savvy veterans,’ this year ‘young, athletic guys.’ Neither year did they get shooters. (Matt) Ryan, he might need to start,” Nick Wright said.

On this occasion, it appears that Wright is correct. At the end of the day, Pelinka is the one who has constructed this team, and if it’s failing to gel, or to squeeze out victories, he has to take his share of the blame there. Hopefully, Darvin Ham and the front office can figure things out before another Lakers season ends in disaster.