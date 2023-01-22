Lakers Star LeBron James Goes Viral Over Jalen Hurts Tweet

In a season where the Los Angeles Lakers have been going viral for all the wrong reasons, LeBron James flipped the script, jumping to the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Twitter.

“Yeah like they were saying. Anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles.. yeah ooook. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is SPECIAL,” LeBron Tweeted.

Yeah like they were saying. Anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles.. yeah ooook. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is SPECIAL. 🤡’s — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 22, 2023

LeBron’s comments came after Hurts helped the Eagles to a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants with 16 completed passes and his involvement in 3 touchdowns, leading the Lakers superstar to call out all the haters who have been claiming any quarterback could excel in Philadelphia’s offensive system.

Unfortunately for LeBron and the Lakers, it’s unlikely that they’re going to experience the same level of success this season following their inability to string together consistent wins and performances, along with their myriad of injury issues that have seen some of their core rotation members be sidelined for prolonged periods.

Dillion Brooks Fires Shots At LeBron James

Shortly after the Lakers overcame the Memphis Grizzlies on January 20, Dillion Brooks shared his thoughts on how to guard LeBron in order to limit his impact on the game.

Dillon Brooks on defending LeBron: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball. And then play physical with him. Continuously bump him all of the time. And don’t let him take easy shots.” pic.twitter.com/zE7zlhAVo5 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 21, 2023

“He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball. And then play physical with him. Continuously bump him all of the time. And don’t let him take easy shots,” Brooks said.

However, it would appear that Brooks’ attempts to slow down Los Angeles’ aging superstar didn’t yield the results he thought they did, with LeBron ending the contest with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, on 38.1% shooting from the field.

Lakers Unlikely To Trade Future Draft Assets

According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy On Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, it would appear that some in the Lakers front office would prefer to wait until the summer to rebuild the current roster, with Jeanie Buss being one of them.

“They have come this far without trading the two picks (in 2027 and 2029) away, and it is going to be very hard to move Westbrook without putting one of those picks into the deal. You’ve got a lot of the organization saying, ‘We should trade picks and win now,’ but some in the organization are saying, ‘Do not sell out the future.’ And Jeanie Buss is with the second group, and that is what matters most,” The executive said

Report: Jeanie Buss doesn’t support trading away future assets to help current team https://t.co/jAyUEPhxFN — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 18, 2023

Should the Lakers decide to keep hold of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, they will likely need to sell LeBron and Anthony Davis on the notion of remaining patient and potentially missing out on the playoffs for the second straight summer. However, with just under three weeks remaining until the February 9 trade deadline, there is still plenty of time for the front office to make some sort of move to help provide some additional balance to the Lakers’ roster construction and give them a chance of making a run at the play-in tournament.