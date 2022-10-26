Lakers LeBron James Sends Message to Warriors Jordan Poole

Not every NBA player is a fan of the league. Some simply see basketball as their job, and a way to create generational wealth for their families. However, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not one of those players, in fact, even after being in the league for over two decades, he’s still a fan at heart.

On October 25, LeBron took to Twitter to praise Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Jordan Poole, proving that ‘The King,’ like most of us, was at home watching some NBA in the evening.

Jordan Poole so COLD!!! 🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2022

“Jordan Poole so COLD!!!,’ LeBron tweeted.

Poole was taking part in the Warriors’ loss to the Phoenix Suns, but still managed to drop 17 points, five assists, and two rebounds on 50% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from deep, as he continued to prove why he’s widely seen as the long-term successor to Stephen Curry,

Unfortunately for LeBron, Poole is precisely the sort of player the Lakers are missing, as their porous shooting has helped the team to a horrendous start to the season, leaving Los Angeles wondering how they’re going to fix their rotation and regain their rightful place among the tops teams in the NBA.

Stephen A. Smith Wants LeBron to be Accountable

On October 24, while speaking in a post-game press conference, LeBron James refused to be drawn on a discussion surrounding Russell Westbrook’s impact on the team and the guard’s immediate future with the franchise.

However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith seems to have taken issue with LeBron’s stance, noting how the Lakers superstar threw his teammate under the bus on opening night when discussing the team’s lack of shooting.

“To my brother, LeBron James. My brother, you are a brilliant brother, brilliant basketball player, brilliant mind…But don’t think you’re that damn smart, that you get to navigate this…talking about the media setting you up to get at Russell Westbrook, nah my brother, you did that.

Opening night, when you said ‘we’re not a team of shooters,’ you know good and well who everybody was going to look at. And you said it anyway. You’ve gotta own that, my brother. You’ve gotta own that. You cannot want to talk about Westbrook for the rest of the year, we’re all going to remember what you said on opening night, it’s just that simple,” Smith said.

Anthony Davis Defends Westbrook

On October 25, Anthony Davis became the latest Lakers star to defend Westbrook’s impact and position on the team, this time via an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I mean, it’s crazy…People are forgetting who Russ is. … I can’t imagine how tough it is for him. It’s something you guys have to ask him. But just as a team, as an organization, we’re just trying to be there for him and just keep supporting him and make sure that he doesn’t get caught up in it. ‘Cause that’s when things can go bad for him. We want to make sure that he’s continuously in a great space…“He was all smiles today, which is a good thing. We want to make sure that no matter what, he knows we’re on his side and we have his back. And whatever he needs from us, we’re right here, on and off the court,” Davis said.

New story: The Lakers are one of four winless teams through the first week of the NBA season. Anthony Davis: "Obviously, there's some sense of urgency" https://t.co/bUg2QoYZuK — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 25, 2022

Unfortunately, Westbrook’s current plight shows no sign of changing, as he’s continually asked to occupy an off-ball role, which is counterintuitive to the skillset he brings to the table. As such, the Lakers have two choices – put the ball in Westbrook’s hands more often, or trade him for some off-ball shooters and a guard that can be a tertiary scoring option. Otherwise, the Lakers might be on the outside looking in once the post-season rolls back around.