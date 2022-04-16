Lakers Expected to Strike Out in Pursuit of NBA Champion Coach: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a new head coach is well underway, as the team looks to quickly put the failures of this season in the rearview mirror.

High-reputation coaches from across multiple different eras have been linked with the available Lakers job, although most of those names have been nothing more than conjecture at this point.

Still, one name that has consistently cropped up when discussing the Lakers’ search for a new head coach, is the Toronto Raptors Nick Nurse. There’s no denying that the championship-winning coach is among the best in the NBA, nor is there much concern about his ability to guide a roster full of superstars to a championship. However, there’s no guarantee that Nurse would leave his position in Toronto to take on a Lakers job that could easily be considered a poison chalice.

Everyone asking "why would Nick Nurse want to coach the Lakers?" is asking the wrong question. The better question is "why WOULDN'T a coach who plays in a band and has his own branded caps want to coach the Lakers?" pic.twitter.com/57ITiYFzmI — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 12, 2022

According to Marc Stein in a recent Spotify Live room, the Lakers will likely strike out on their primary coaching target, primarily due to Nurse recently signing a contract extension in Toronto, and the Lakers lacking the assets to tempt the Raptors into releasing him.

“But practically, there’s zero indication that Nick wants to leave Toronto. Secondly, even if he did, he’s very early in a new contract. I think he has three years after this one, maybe two, but at least two after this one. And the Lakers are not exactly flush with draft compensation to get Nick Nurse out of it.

So it’s the kind of thing where people around the league have been buzzing about it, I heard it last week, but I didn’t report it because of all the practical obstacles that are in the way of it. I just don’t see how the Lakers could get Nick Nurse from the Raptors even if he was angling to get out, and I want to make it clear: I have not heard anything to that effect,” Stein said.

There’s Substance to The Nurse Rumors

Whenever you discuss the Lakers, there’s always the risk of smoke screens. The purple and gold are one of the premier franchises in the NBA and command worldwide media coverage, but with that many eyes on you, sometimes it’s easy to pull the wool over people’s eyes.

However, according to Marc Stein, the rumors surrounding Nurse are genuine, and the possibility is making its way around NBA circles, rather than simply being a product of the media merry-go-round.

One Eastern Conference executive says the Lakers could pursue Nick Nurse “I would expect the Lakers to at least ask about Nick Nurse.” (Via @SeanDeveney ) pic.twitter.com/IPbjsO1frb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2022

“It’s not just made up, people around the league are very much talking about it, I just can’t see how that could come to fruition. It is making the rounds to some degree, but is it people just adding two and two, and getting seven? I mean yes, he’s a Klutch client, yes he’s a great coach. Is there any practical way to get him? I don’t know,” Stein explained.

When discussing Nurse as a potential candidate, you also have to factor in that he’s currently overseeing a rebuilding project with the Raptors, and judging by their performances this season, he may want to see that to fruition.

Lakers Have Time to Make the Right Call

With no post-season to navigate and months until the start of training camp, the Lakers have plenty of time to find their next head coach. Sure, from a continuity standpoint, making the hire sooner than later is ideal, but there’s also no need to rush the process.

However, we are seeing a lot of “no’s” in the media right now. Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations recently ruled himself out of the running, but there’s no telling if there was any traction there in the first place from the Lakers’ standpoint. And now it looks like Nurse is also a pipe-dream, so it looks like the front office will need to pivot their attention elsewhere.

LeBron James would be 'very enthused' at the possibility of the Lakers hiring Mark Jackson as head coach, per @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/tlhjj5fo5V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2022

Thankfully, there are plenty of elite coaches to choose from, many of whom are currently out of work. But, with the Lakers roster currently in a state of flux, and no clear identity to speak of, the task at hand is going to be a tough sell – especially if any potential coaching hire is looking to rebuild their reputation around the league, or is chasing one final shot at a championship ring.

Luckily, when you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your roster, there will always be interest in your head coaching position, it’s just about making sure you select the right candidate for the job.