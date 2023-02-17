Lakers Lonnie Walker IV Sounds Off on Playing With Russell Westbrook

He might not be on the Los Angeles Lakers roster anymore, but that hasn’t stopped Russell Westbrook’s name from cropping up within their media cycle.

The most recent incidence of this was when Lonnie Walker IV sat down for an exclusive interview on Buckets, where he shared what he learned about Westbrook from being his teammate this season.

Play

Lonnie Walker on LeBron’s Scoring Record and Why Russell Westbrook is a Great Teammate Lakers guard Lonnie Walker joins Outta Pocket to discuss why he believes LeBron James is the GOAT, why Russell Westbrook is one of the best teammates he's had, and why the Pat Bev technical was so iconic. Join Josiah Johnson, LaJethro Jenkins, and Zach Schwartz as they welcome Lonnie Walker to the studio to breakdown… 2023-02-14T18:00:06Z

“He keeps things professional,” Walker reflected. “I’ve never seen him look deterred or upset…And he’s probably one of the best teammates I’ve been around…And that’s something that I didn’t expect because of how much the media has influenced and, you know, kind of showed what he was. Every single day, he’s asking how everyone is, whether it’s after games, he sees my family, he’s talking to my family, inviting them to get some clothes or whatnot. He’s just a great guy. One thing I learned is just his intensity. There’s nothing like it. He’s on it. And it’s not something that he switches on and off,” Walker said.

Since joining the Lakers in the off-season, Walker has been an impressive addition to the rotation, providing Los Angeles with 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep.

Westbrook Could Join The LA Clippers

While Westbrook’s time with the Lakers did not go as anyone would have hoped, it would appear that he is not turning his back on the city of Los Angeles, with the LA Clippers reportedly being given permission to discuss contractual terms with the former MVP.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

“The Los Angeles Clippers have began conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials,” Charania Tweeted.

It would be interesting to see if Westbrook was willing to head back to Los Angeles, especially as it would mean continuing his career in the Crypto.com Arena, where his relationship with Lakers fans took a serious nosedive throughout his tenure with the franchise.

Lakers Could Extend D’Angelo Russell’s Contract

Westbrook’s exit from the Lakers coincided with D’Angelo Russell’s return to the franchise, and it already seems like both parties would like to extend their partnership beyond the current season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who was speaking on a February 16 episode of NBA Countdown, both Russell and the Lakers have already expressed their desire to begin discussing a contract extension.

Play

Woj: Lakers & D'Angelo Russell have mutual interest in a contract extension | NBA Countdown Adrian Wojnarowski joins NBA Countdown to report on the Los Angeles Lakers and PG D'Angelo Russell having mutual interest in a contract extension, as well as the Utah Jazz giving Russell Westbrook permission to speak with other teams in the case that he is bought out. ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App:… 2023-02-16T00:41:43Z

“Both the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension…Russell could be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him — giving up as part of that package a first-round pick, two second-round picks — not to be a rental, but to be a solution at that point guard position. So expect D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers to really start engaging on those extension talks here in the next weeks and months into the offseason,” Wojnarowski said.

Russell is in the final few months of his current $117 million deal and is poised to enter unrestricted free agency at the end of his current contract if he cannot agree to an extension with the Lakers’ front office.