5-Time All-Star Gets Honest on Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to be their new head coach and a five-time All-Star loves the move.

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, who played under Ham with the Atlanta Hawks, told John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal that the Lakers are lucky to have Ham.

“Darvin is about as good a guy as you’re going to see,” Horford said. “A big competitor. Extreme competitor. The Lakers are really lucky to have a guy like him. He’s the kind of guy that you want.”

Ham agreed to a four-year deal to become the next coach of the Lakers. He won the 2004 championship as a player with the Detroit Pistons and the 2021 title as an assistant coach with the Bucks.

Horford, who is playing in the 2022 Finals against the Golden State Warriors, isn’t the only player who is happy for Ham and believes the Lakers made a solid hire. The superstar Ham most recently coached is thrilled for him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments on Ham

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Ham is the right fit for the Lakers, who missed the playoffs in 2021-22 despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

“I’m so happy for him,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone.”

According to Marc Stein of Substack, Ham has been promised autonomy to select his coaching staff and also has received assurances that Kurt Rambis won’t be a regular presence in coaching meetings. Ham, who finished his NBA career with averages of 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, served as an assistant with the Lakers from 2011 to 2013.

Ham’s Former Teammate Is Psyched

Chauncey Billups won the 2004 Finals MVP when the Pistons defeated the Lakers. He’s already spoken to Ham since Los Angeles hired his friend.

“He’s going to be honest as a coach of the Lakers, which is what I think you need in the NBA today — somebody that’s going to be honest but know how to be honest without actually just tearing you down,” Billups told the Los Angeles Times. “What can you say? He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. I mean, this dude is more than qualified for the task at hand. I’m so happy and proud of him. I spoke to him last night and he was so excited. He’s ready for this job. He’s the right guy for this Lakers job.

“I’m sure if you talked to the guys that he played with, he was probably their favorite-teammate type dude. He was always so competitive. He brought the heat to practice every day. Every time he got in the game, he just raised the level of play. He’s the man. Not one person would say anything bad about him. He’s that guy.”

Ham played with Billups, Richard Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace on the Pistons and coached Horford on the Hawks and Antetokounmpo on the Bucks. Since he’s been around plenty of stars, Ham may be able to connect with James, Davis and Westbrook on the Lakers.