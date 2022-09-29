Lakers’ Anthony Davis Sounds Off on What LeBron James Has Been in His Ear About

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that LeBron James has been in his ear about taking over the reins of the team.

Davis is eager for the upcoming season to start after having a productive summer.

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do. I went into this summer focusing on strengthening my body. I have to be on the court and at my best to put us in position to be our best. I’m ready to do that.”

According to an August 9th report from Haynes, new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told James during a private meeting over the summer that he planned on running his offense through Davis in 2022-23. James, one of the top players in NBA history, had no problem with Ham’s decision.

Davis averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 2021-22 while shooting 53.2% from the field. However, he only appeared in 40 games. The All-Star missed 17 games from late December until late January after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then in mid-February, Davis sustained a right mid-foot sprain versus the Utah Jazz, causing him to miss 18 additional games.

A Chicago native, Davis has played in just 76 regular-season games since helping the Lakers win the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.

Davis: ‘All I Can Do Is Lead by My Actions’

Those close to Davis told Haynes that the power forward had his best summer of training. Davis is 100% healthy heading into this season and ready to be more aggressive on offense for the Lakers.

“All I can do is lead by my actions,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I’m excited for this challenge and what’s ahead. I think we have a great group of guys to get the job done. It’s now about putting in the work.”

The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game last season, which was 28th of 30 in the NBA, and had a defensive rating of 113.3, 21st of 30. Davis told Haynes that he and his teammates have bought into Ham’s defensive philosophy.

“That’s where we’ll be at our strongest, defensively,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I’m going to demand we stay committed and lead on that end, as well. I love playing defense. I think you’ll see a much different Lakers team, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The eight-time All-Star will make $37.9 million this season.

Davis: ‘We’re the Underdogs’

Davis told Dave McMenamin of ESPN during Lakers media day that the team has an underdog mindset this season. AD doesn’t care what national pundits are saying about the purple and gold, who missed the playoffs last season.

“We’re treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We’re the underdogs,” Davis said. “Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do, but like you said, they’re not talking about us and that’s fine.”

In 138 regular-season games with the Lakers, Davis is averaging 24.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks. It makes sense for the three-time blocks champion to be Los Angeles’ No. 1 offensive option since James will turn 38 in December.