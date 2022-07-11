Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Goes Off About Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to Doris Burke and Mark Jones of ESPN on July 8 and the exec had a lot to say about Anthony Davis.

Pelinka said Davis, who has only played in 76 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, has “quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career.”

“He’s bought in and I think he’s quietly put together, you know, one of the biggest offseasons of his career,” Pelinka said. “You can just tell. He’s got a very serious tone about him and, you know, last year didn’t unfold the way any of us wanted and I think everyone’s gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder and AD’s gonna lead us with that.

“I think he’s working hard. I know he’s working really hard on his body. Just excited to see what he’s gonna do and I think you could tell, Doris and Mark, with the roster, you know, with the free-agent moves we made this offseason, we wanted to get younger. We wanted to get more athletic and faster and defensive-minded. Those are the things that coach (Darvin) Ham really wanted.”

Davis appeared in just 40 games last season. He averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 53.2% from the field and 71.3% from the free-throw line. The eight-time All-Star and one-time champion missed 17 consecutive games from late December until late January after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then in mid-February, Davis sustained a foot injury versus the Utah Jazz, causing him to miss 18 straight games.

Davis Is Working Hard on His Jumper

Davis, who shot only 18.6% from beyond the arc in 2021-22, has been training with “Lethal Shooter,” one of the top shooting coaches in the world. The Chicago native struggled with his jumper last season, shooting 34.8% on “jump shots” and 31.7% on shots from 10-to-15 feet.

Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in!🎯 #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/9ZReSmDbzQ — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) June 15, 2022

Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!🏁🎯 @AntDavis23 . -Stay locked in! #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/YzFwyUebu6 — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 5, 2022

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025. The talented big man’s inability to stay healthy has caused some people around the NBA to opine that the Lakers should trade Davis this summer.

However, it’s clear that Pelinka still believes in Davis, who has the same agent as LeBron James.

Davis Won’t Be Traded

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on the June 22 episode of “The Lowe Post” that Davis will be on the Lakers next season. Both Davis and James are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and the two superstars have a close relationship.

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms Anthony Davis is not getting traded,” Lowe said on his podcast. “So let’s get that out of the way.”

Davis has averaged 24.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks in 138 regular-season games with the Lakers. Los Angeles won the championship over the Miami Heat in Davis’ first year with the club. However, the Lakers lost in the first round of the 2021 playoffs to the Phoenix Suns and missed the postseason altogether in 2021-22 despite having James, Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Frank Vogel was fired by the Lakers on April 11 and Pelinka hired Darvin Ham as Vogel’s replacement.