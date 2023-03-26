Austin Reaves Issues Strong Statement on His Future With Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Austin Reaves becomes a restricted free agent this summer and the Arkansas product would like to stay in Los Angeles.

However, Reaves made it clear on the “Point Forward” podcast that he wants to get paid this offseason.

Austin Reaves says he'd like to stay with the Lakers but the NBA is a business "Anybody that says we don't play the game for money is lying… I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it's at."

Reaves is averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 51.2% from the field, 37.8% from beyond the arc and 86.1% from the free-throw line. The 24-year-old is putting up 17.8 points and 6.0 assists per game over his last 13 contests, helping the Lakers win games without LeBron James, who is injured. Los Angeles is 37-37 after beginning the season 2-10.

As a restricted free agent, Reaves can re-sign with the Lakers or sign an offer sheet with a rival team. Los Angeles can match any offer sheet Reaves signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

The Lakers and Austin Reaves’ Camp Have Interest in Reaves Re-Signing With LA

Reaves and the Lakers have mutual interest in keeping their collaboration going, according to a March 20 report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles values Reaves and everything he brings to the table on a nightly basis.

“Reaves’ surge is setting him up for a fascinating offseason,” Buha wrote. “He will be a restricted free agent this summer, and will undoubtedly have multiple suitors looking to pry him from the Lakers — especially after stat lines like Sunday’s. Both the Lakers and Reaves’ camp have interest in Reaves re-signing in Los Angeles, according to multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. The max the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they chose to use his Early Bird Rights, but they also have the power to match any contract he signs with another team.”

The max the Lakers can offer Reaves this summer is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they use his Early Bird Rights, per Buha. Reaves told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype in February that he loves being in Los Angeles.

“I don’t really think that far ahead,” Reaves said about his free agency. “I’m just trying to win games. I love being in Los Angeles, and I love being a Laker. Kobe Bryant was my favorite player growing up, so getting an opportunity to play for the Lakers is a big blessing.”

Austin Reaves Sounds Off About Anthony Davis

Reaves told Dave McMenamin of ESPN on March 24 that Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis has “been a f***ing monster” this season. Reaves loves playing with Davis.

“He’s been a f***ing monster,” Reaves said about Davis. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves as a basketball player. I think people see the games missed and knock him for that. Obviously, availability is a big thing, but like, as a basketball player, I feel like there’s not many people his height with the skill set that he has.”

Davis has appeared in 48 games this season. The eight-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer is averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 56.3% from the floor.