Danny Green Issues Cryptic 4-Word Tweet After Opting Against Lakers Reunion

Danny Green issued a cryptic four-word tweet after opting against a reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers were interested in signing Green. However, the veteran joined LeBron James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on a $2 million contract for the rest of the season. Green was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets. The three-time champion got bought out by the Rockets and quickly signed with the Cavaliers.

It’s not done yet…. — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) February 12, 2023

“Cleveland president of basketball operations Koby Altman and coach JB Bickerstaff sold Green on the opportunity that exists to bolster the Cavs’ bench as a 3-point shooter and defender,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on February 12. “He also will deliver his respected leadership to a gifted young roster trying to make a return and run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.”

Green has appeared in just three games this season. He has missed most of the campaign recovering from an ACL tear. The sharpshooter is averaging 3.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Danny Green Won the 2020 Championship With the Lakers

Green assisted the Lakers to win the 2020 championship over the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World bubble. The 32-year-old UNC product averaged 8.0 points during the 2019-20 regular season and 8.0 points in the 2020 playoffs. Green put up 7.5 points per game in the Finals against the Heat. Los Angeles beat Miami in six games.

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Grizzlies. He’s appeared in 165 postseason games with San Antonio, Toronto, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Green’s three rings have come with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers.

“Sources say (Koby) Altman and (JB) Bickerstaff spoke with Green about his potential role before there was an agreement in place,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote on February 14. “Still trying to prove he is healthy and can be effective coming off a significant knee injury, Green was comfortable with their vision, rebuffing interest from Boston, Phoenix and Los Angeles — a place where he won his third NBA title in 2020.”

The Lakers won’t face Green this season since they have already played their two games against the Cavaliers. Cleveland won both contests against Los Angeles. The Cavaliers are 38-22 on the season, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Lakers Are 1-2 Since the Trade Deadline

The Lakers are 1-2 since the trade deadline. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers and beat the Golden State Warriors. James hasn’t played since Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson were traded due to a left ankle injury. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists on the season.

Los Angeles acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed at the trade deadline. The purple and gold are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 26-32.

The Lakers have one more game before the All-Star break. They host the New Orleans Pelicans on February 15 at Crypto.com Arena.