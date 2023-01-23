Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Strong Message on Anthony Davis’ Return from Injury

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on January 22, LeBron James sent a strong message on Anthony Davis’ return from a stress injury in his right foot.

James, who finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Lakers’ 121-112 victory over the Blazers, told reporters that he didn’t want to get too excited thinking about Davis’ return to the lineup since his sole focus is on winning games. However, the four-time MVP knows what the Brow will add to the club.

“I don’t wanna get too excited cuz I just know what he brings to our ball club,” James said. “I want him to take as much time as he needs. And when he’s ready, when he feels like he’s ready to put on a uniform and I see him run out with us, then I’ll get excited again. But right now, I’m locked in on getting this ball club and putting them in a position to be successful every night. We all can’t wait for AD to get back obviously. But whenever that moment is, we’ll be super excited. But I’m locked in right now on what I need to do personally and for this ball club. So you’ll see the same from me no matter what.”

James has been on a tear ever since Davis got hurt on December 16 against the Denver Nuggets. The four-time Finals MVP is averaging 33.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the absence of Davis. James, 38, is putting up 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game overall on the season for the Lakers, who are 22-25.

When Will Anthony Davis Be Back for the Lakers?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on January 20 that Davis could return to the Lakers’ lineup “as soon as late next week.” Los Angeles starts a five-game road trip on January 28 versus the Boston Celtics.

“Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there’s optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week, sources told ESPN on Friday,” Wojnarowski reported. “The Lakers start a five-game trip Jan. 28 in Boston. Davis, who has been out with a foot stress injury since mid-December, has been ramping up his activity recently, and coach Darvin Ham said Thursday that Davis is ‘progressing really, really, really well.'”

Davis appeared in 25 games this season before getting hurt. The Chicago native averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 59.3% from the field, 29.0% from beyond the arc and 82.6% from the free-throw line. The Lakers are 11-14 with Davis, an eight-time All-Star, in the lineup.

Davis, who has the same agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group) as James, signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.6 points and 9.6 rebounds as a member of the Lakers, who won the 2020 championship over the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World bubble in six games behind James and Davis.

Anthony Davis ‘Looked Phenomenal’ in Full-Contact Scrimmage

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on January 22 that Davis “looked phenomenal” going through a full-contact scrimmage on January 21. Davis didn’t require surgery on his right foot.

Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “looked phenomenal” going through a full contact scrimmage on Saturday with the ‘stay ready’ group that includes some coaching staffers and low-minute players. The ramp up towards a return to game action continues to trend in a positive direction. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 23, 2023

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019. They are 83-44 in the regular season when both James and Davis play.