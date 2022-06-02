Lakers’ LeBron James Hits Monumental Milestone No Active NBA Player Has Ever Done

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history. He’s a four-time MVP, four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP and is projected to become the No. 1 scorer of all time next season.

Along with being a once-in-a-generation basketball player, James is also incredibly wealthy. According to Chase Peterson-Withhorn of Forbes, the Lakers star is officially a billionaire, becoming the first active NBA player to make the billionaires list.

James’ childhood idol, Michael Jordan, became a billionaire in 2014, more than a decade after he retired from the NBA. James and Jordan are the only two basketball billionaires.

“It’s my biggest milestone, obviously,” James told GQ back in 2014 about possibly becoming a billionaire. “I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

According to Forbes, James has made more than $385 million in salary from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers. Off the court, LBJ has earned upwards of $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

Breakdown of James’ Estimated $1 Billion Fortune

According to Peterson-Withhorn, James’ estimated $1 billion fortune comes from The Spring Hill Company, Fenway Sports Group, real estate, Blaze Pizza and cash and other investments. The Chosen One has certainly diversified his portfolio quite well.

“After more than a decade of success, he struck a lifetime agreement with Nike in late 2015 that pays him tens of millions annually,” Peterson-Withhorn wrote. “Last year, thanks to Nike, plus deals with brands like AT&T, PepsiCo and Walmart, he was the second-highest-earning athlete in the world.

“But the real key to James’ billion-dollar fortune: He’s been more than just a pitchman. James has long structured deals to give him equity in brands he partners with, giving him a cut of the upside instead of a quick paycheck. In 2015, James walked away from an endorsement agreement with McDonald’s, worth an estimated $15 million over four years, to instead gamble on the fast-growing Blaze Pizza chain, where he’s an investor. He’s taken equity in brands like smart gym-maker Tonal and rideshare giant Lyft as well.

“Then there’s SpringHill, the TV and movie production outfit built by James and business partner Maverick Carter. Last October, outside investors including Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group and Epic Games bought into the venture–which helped produce the $163 million (worldwide box office gross) Space Jam: A New Legacy and HBO documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali–at a $725 million valuation. James, of course, remains the biggest shareholder.”

James Can Make More Money from Lakers This Summer

James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97 million extension this offseason with the Lakers. If he doesn’t, the future Hall of Famer would enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2023.

James is set to make $44,474,988 next season. He signed a four-year, $153.5 million deal with the Lakers in the summer of 2018 and agreed to a two-year, $85.7 million extension with Los Angeles in December 2020.

James is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul also represents Lakers big man Anthony Davis. The purple and gold won only 33 games and missed the playoffs in 2021-22 despite James averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.