Lakers’ LeBron James Goes Off About His Son, Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are in Paris right now playing in the Club Basketball Euro Tour and Bronny set NBA Twitter on fire on August 15.

In the second quarter of the California Club-U18 French Select game, Bronny took the ball the length of the court and threw down a vicious poster dunk. LeBron, who was watching the game on television, couldn’t control his emotions after Bronny’s powerful throwdown.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Bronny will be a senior in high school this year at Sierra Canyon School. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. The 17-year-old is ranked No. 49 by 247Sports and No. 43 in the 247Sports Composite.

“He’s already smart and skilled, a reliable shooter, willing ball-mover, and solid defender, so it’s really more about the nuances of the position and running a team,” 247Sports’ director of scouting Adam Finkelstein told CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone about Bronny. “He plays with tremendous maturity, especially given the microscope he’s under, so I think he has the temperament for the position.”

LeBron is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth around $97 million with the Lakers. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 if he didn’t agree to an extension with Los Angeles. The final day LeBron can sign his extension is June 30, 2023. The swingman has been extremely open about wanting to play in the NBA with Bronny.

LeBron: ‘My Last Year Will Be Played with My Son’

LeBron, who turns 38 in December, told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd on February 19 that he would do anything to play with Bronny in the NBA. No father has played with or against his son in the league.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The Lakers currently don’t have a first-round pick in 2024, the year Bronny could enter the NBA. It belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired it in the summer of 2019 in the Anthony Davis trade.

Once Bronny finishes high school, he can play college basketball, go overseas or enlist with the G League Ignite.

LeBron Expected to Extend with Lakers

According to an August 4 report from Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, LeBron is expected to sign a 1+1 deal with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season.

“Most sources around the league NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it,” Helin reported. “There is no rush (the extension can be signed through next June). And if that keeps the pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the roster, all the better.”

Despite the Lakers’ fatal 2021-22 season, LeBron is reportedly “extremely happy” in Los Angeles, according to a July 29 report from NBA insider Marc Stein. The King is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists as a member of the Lakers

“Sources briefed on the matter stress that James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons,” Stein reported. “He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.”