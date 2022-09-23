$64 Million All-Star Sounds Off About Lakers Superstar LeBron James

A $64 million All-Star had a lot to say about Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James.

The Atlanta Hawks held their media day on September 23rd and new guard Dejounte Murray sounded off about James, who has been a mentor to him.

“That’s a great dude,” Murray said about James. “A great man. A great father. Great leader. Great basketball player. Somebody that took me under his wing around 17 years old. So I’m always preaching I’m thankful and grateful cuz I mean that and I’m just thankful to have somebody like that in my corner guiding me off the floor and also on the floor. So that’s a great dude and I appreciate him.”

James and Murray have the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. They have developed a close relationship over the years, with James giving Murray basketball and life advice.

LeBron & Murray Worked Out Together on August 20th

James and Murray played in the Crawsover Pro-AM on August 20th. Seattle fans camped outside of the gym on August 19th once organizer Jamal Crawford announced that James was playing.

James and Murray were joined by Jayson Tatum, Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Thomas, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. Unfortunately, the game was cut short. Not long after the match started, condensation became an issue and there were several wet spots on the court. After Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp slipped in the second quarter, the game was called.

James and Murray worked out together after the game. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks by the San Antonio Spurs, sent a message to James on Instagram following their workout session.

“The Game Got Canceled And We Went Straight To The Grind And You Showed Me Why You Are Where You Are At @kingjames,” Murray wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate You Big Bro But More So My City Appreciate You Coming To Touch A Bunch Of People From Kids To Adults!!! The City Of Seattle Will Forever Have Love And Respect For You!!!”

LeBron Is Always Working

Whether he’s in Seattle or Italy, James is always working. The four-time MVP not only worked out with Murray in Seattle, but he also made sure he trained his body while he was in Italy with his wife and friends.

James takes excellent care of his body. The All-Star has never suffered an injury during his Hall of Fame career that required surgery and he is still one of the strongest and most dominant players in the NBA despite being 37 going on 38.

A four-time Finals MVP, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season in 56 starts. He scored 50 or more points two times, highlighted by a season-high 56 points against the Golden State Warriors on March 5th.

James had a busy summer. He played in the Drew League on July 16th and finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists. The King also signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers on August 18th. The extension has a 15% trade kicker and made James the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money.