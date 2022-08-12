3-Time All-Star Goes Off About What Lakers’ LeBron James Doesn’t Do

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas made an interesting claim about Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James on August 8.

During an episode of “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, Arenas said James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats.

“LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar, that never had that year,” Arenas said about superstars chasing stats. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, forget everybody, I’m trying to get my stats.’ Cuz I said if he ever did that, who’s stoppin’ him?’ That man would average 40 somethin’.”

In 1,366 regular-season games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers, James has compiled career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He’s won a championship everywhere he’s been and the one-time scoring champion is the only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams.

Arenas: ‘When LeBron Stepped in, It Was All About Trying to Win a Championship’

Arenas continued his conversation about James with Handy by saying that the King only cares about winning championships. James is a four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP.

“When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship,” Arenas said. “Every year, trying to win a championship. So he’s been building the teams to try to win championships. So he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.’ That is insane to me.”

James is the lone player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points and assists. The Akron Hammer is also the sole player to reach at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

An 18-time All-Star, James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history next season. LeBron has not only won many games during his storied career, but he has also put up some incredible numbers.

Taking a Look at James’ Numbers

Going into next season, James is second in NBA history in points, seventh in assists, 11th in steals, fifth in triple-doubles, second in player efficiency rating and fifth in points per game.

The swingman averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line last season, excellent numbers for a player in his 19th season.

James played in the Drew League on July 16 alongside Chicago Bulls star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and went off. LBJ, who turns 38 in December, finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists. He also told Dave McMenamin of ESPN a message Lakers fans will love.

“I’m 100 percent healthy,” James told ESPN during the first half of action.

James only appeared in 56 games last season due to multiple ailments and a one-game suspension. The four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer dealt with ankle, knee and groin issues.

The Lakers missed the playoffs in James’ first season in Los Angeles (2018-19). In the ensuing campaign, they won the championship over the Heat and James was the catalyst. Los Angeles missed the playoffs last season, so James could produce another revenge campaign in 2022-23.