LeBron James Sends Strong Message on Lakers Not Trading for Kyrie Irving

LeBron James is “disappointed” that the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP told ESPN’s Michael Wilbon on February 6 that Irving could have helped the Lakers win a championship.

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but [also] someone that I had great chemistry with, and know I got great chemistry with on the floor, that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes,” James said.

James and Irving played in 183 regular-season games together on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17, compiling a record of 132-51. The two stars went 39-13 in the postseason and guided the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors in seven exhilarating games.

Irving, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, averaged 22.1 points and 5.3 assists alongside James in Cleveland, while LeBron put up 25.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game with Uncle Drew. The Nets traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James: My Focus Is Shifted Now

James told Wilbon that his focus has shifted back to his squad and doing everything in his power to help the Lakers make the playoffs. Los Angeles is currently in 13th place in the Western Conference standings.

“But my focus is shifted now. My focus is shifted back to where it should be and that’s this club now and what we have in the locker room,” James said. “It’s a quick pivot. It don’t take me long. I don’t get too excited about the possibilities of things that can be. I kind of envision myself on what it can, but I don’t invest it all the way into it until I know it’s happening. And when it does not happen, I’m back locked in on the job at hand.”

James is averaging 30.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists on the season while shooting 50.5% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 76.3% from the free-throw line. The future Hall of Famer said the season has been “challenging.”

“Well, I mean for me it is challenging, but I’m 10 toes down so I understand that once I show up to work, or once I show up to the job description — and that’s being a leader of the ballclub every single day — there’s no me on what my mindset is,” James said. “My mindset is how we can be great today and how we can maximize today for either the next game, for the next road trip, for next film session, for the next practice, for the next bus ride, plane ride. Like, I have that mentality of if we can maximize today, then it makes the next challenge that much more easy for us.”

LeBron James Explains His Viral Tweet

After the Nets traded Irving to the Mavs, James tweeted, “Maybe it’s Me.” The King explained what his tweet meant during his interview with Wilbon.

“It’s all about accountability for me,” James said of the tweet. “I’m always challenging myself, taking accountability for myself. I think your greatest challenge and your greatest enemy is the person that you look in the mirror. So I’m always just trying to take accountability for me. You know, what can I do better? How can I be better? Is there things I can do more? Is there things I can do to be greater at to not only help the ballclub and everybody all automatically think it’s basketball, but it’s in line in general. So it’s always just, it’s me talking to me and to holding myself comfortable.”

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers made an offer to the Nets for Irving centered on Russell Westbrook and their two future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.