LeBron James Sends Terrifying Message to NBA Lakers Fans Will Love

LeBron James recently sent a terrifying message to the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers fans should love it.

James posted a picture of himself yelling and flexing on his Instagram story with the caption, “Yeah I know I’m a lunatic to the grind!” The Lakers superstar also published a second story on a black screen with the caption, “MAN I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FALL! SO READY TO GET BACK OUT THERE! SO MOTIVATED.”

LeBron is ready for next season. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Nc8o9cwEcd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2022

James put up spectacular numbers in 2021-22. The 18-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

However, the Lakers were a walking disaster despite James’ phenomenal season. They won only 33 games and missed the playoffs after having the second-best preseason odds to win the championship.

James, a four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP, has missed the postseason twice since signing with Los Angeles in the summer of 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. However, the last time he missed the playoffs, the King came back with a vengeance the ensuing season.

James Led Lakers to 2020 Championship

The Lakers missed the playoffs in James’ first season in Los Angeles (2018-19). The following campaign, they won the championship over the Miami Heat and James was the catalyst. LeBron averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists during the 2019-20 regular season, winning his first assists title.

In the 2020 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Heat, James averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists. The Lakers defeated the Heat in six games in the Finals, with James winning his fourth Finals MVP. The Akron native averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 59.1% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc against Miami.

James signed a two-year, $85.7 million extension with the Lakers in December 2020. The future Hall of Famer has averaged 27.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists over the last two seasons. However, LBJ has played in only 101 out of a possible 154 games since guiding the Lakers to the 2020 championship. James will turn 38 in December and has nothing left to prove in the NBA.

However, based on his Instagram posts, it’s evident that the Chosen One is still hungry for success.

James During Exit Interview in April: I Want to Win More Titles

James is the only player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points and assists, to reach at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists and to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams. He could be satisfied with his career, but he’s not.

“I came here to win a championship. And I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more,” James said during his exit interview in April. “I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. … So I’ve done that. We’ve done that. But I want to do it again.”

James is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension on August 4. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 if he plays out his present contract.