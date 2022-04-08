LeBron James Sends Controversial Message to Lakers Fans Following Brutal Season

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on April 8 that LeBron James will miss the final two games of the regular season due to his ankle injury.

The Lakers were eliminated from play-in contention after losing to the Phoenix Suns on April 5, so it made no sense for LeBron to play on an injured ankle. The four-time MVP finished his 19th campaign with stellar averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

When Slam Magazine’s Twitter account tweeted LeBron’s stats, the Lakers star responded with his own tweet and sent a message to his followers:

I appreciate it and love y’all love! Wish it was done in winning fashion though! Gave everything I had to this season when I was on the floor! See y’all again in the fall. #Year20 #SFG🚀 #KingMe👑 https://t.co/KBOoHBktjg — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 8, 2022

LeBron was incredible on offense this season. No one can dispute that. However, some fans don’t believe LBJ “gave everything” he had on the other side of the ball.

Fans Questions LeBron’s Defense

LeBron has made six All-Defensive teams during his legendary career. He won’t make one this season since he wasn’t an elite defender.

The four-time Finals MVP had the lowest defensive win shares of his career (2.3), which is why fans questioned his Twitter message.

I saw (or didn't see) this guy "play D" this year. You really gave everything you had & left it all on the floor. Guys tried to get you in a switch with a pick to go at you. Luka did it the whole 4th qtr. That's bad for kids to see. No effort#Cheatingthegame#Washedprince https://t.co/E1Ymp26AkE — Brian (@BrianY1280) April 8, 2022

“Gave everything I had” but gave up on D numerous times and played a one sided game 😂 https://t.co/ospYLiHh2C — Sam Doherty (@samdoherty2408) April 8, 2022

If not even walking back on defense was giving it your all I really dont want to see when you arent trying. https://t.co/y9FUuvCYoA — Frobe (@iiusthadstecks) April 8, 2022

The Lakers give up 115.0 points per game, 27th in the NBA. Even though LeBron had some spectacular blocks, he wasn’t a good individual defender and didn’t run back on defense several times.

By not playing in at least 58 games, LeBron won’t qualify for the scoring title. He’s 0.1 points behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is averaging 30.4 points. If the Akron Hammer had won the scoring title this season, he would have been the oldest player in NBA history to achieve that feat.

However, it wouldn’t have looked good if LeBron chased the scoring title on a bad ankle since the Lakers have nothing to play for.

This offseason will be fascinating to track for the Lakers, who have to make major moves if they want to win another championship while LeBron is still in LA. The King becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023, so general manager Rob Pelinka will be under immense pressure to retool the roster this offseason.

What Changes Will Lakers Make?

Barring a surprise turn of events, LeBron and Anthony Davis will be back next season. Russell Westbrook is expected to be traded or waived, so the Lakers will need a new point guard.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes the Lakers should try to trade Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

“For the Lakers, this deal almost certainly improves their chances to compete. At least according to box plus/minus, all three have been better than Russ in 2021-22,” Bailey wrote. “This doesn’t make L.A. any younger, but they’d be deeper and have more shooters (with Fournier and Burks) to deploy around LeBron James. While you might think a partnership with him and Rose might have some of the same problems as this year’s LeBron-Westbrook pairing, Rose has shown more of an ability to defer to a ball-dominant forward, as he’s done with Julius Randle in New York.”

LeBron will be 38 next season. It will be his 20th NBA campaign. Although it was entertaining to watch the Chosen One put up extraordinary numbers this season, Davis needs to be the best player on the Lakers for the team to win a championship since he’s younger.