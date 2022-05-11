LeBron James’ Latest Social Media Activity Excites Lakers Fans

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is back in America after going on vacation overseas with his family and the four-time MVP is already preparing for next season.

James went to the Lakers’ practice facility on May 11 at five o’clock in the morning and worked out. The four-time Finals MVP posted his session on social media and Lakers fans got excited.

LeBron already back in the gym working pic.twitter.com/pRMqmspSVW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 11, 2022

James is very diligent when it comes to his body. He spends over $1 million a year taking care of his physique and works out a ton to make sure he’s strong and fit.

A future Hall of Famer, James had an incredible season for the Lakers in 2021-22. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

However, the Lakers were a walking disaster despite James’ brilliance. They won only 33 games and missed the playoffs after having the second-best preseason odds to win the championship.

Lakers Fans Predict Revenge Season for James

Some Lakers fans believe James will have a revenge season in 2022-23. Even though the King was spectacular this campaign, his stellar play didn’t lead to wins.

The last time James missed the playoffs was in 2018-19, his first season with the Lakers. The following season, Los Angeles won the title, so some purple and gold fans are optimistic about the future.

Last time LeBron did this was 2018 and we seen what happened https://t.co/W2eLwzFTbp — ZTrillaZ (@ZTrillaZ) May 11, 2022

Time to get back to work cs he getting his 5th ring https://t.co/755mJCTtTf — LALAKERS💛💜 (@Miyah_2solid) May 11, 2022

James has won four championships during his storied career. He’s the second-leading scorer in NBA history and the only player to rank top-10 all-time in points and assists. James is projected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the No. 1 scorer next season. He has nothing left to prove in the NBA.

However, James still trains his body and mind at an elite level because he isn’t satisfied with four rings.

James Wants to Win More Titles

James told reporters on April 11 during his exit interview that he remains committed to winning more championships. The Akron Hammer is two titles and two Finals MVPs away from tying his childhood idol, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“I came here to win a championship and I want to win more,” James said. “So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about.”

Since James came to the Lakers in the summer of 2018 as a free agent, vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has referred to LBJ as a “stakeholder.” However, it’s worth mentioning that James said he will be hands-off when it comes to the Lakers‘ offseason decision-making process on April 11.

“It’s not my decision to sit here and say, ‘Well, this is what we should bring back and have on the roster.’ That would be the front office’s decision,” James said. “And obviously they may ask my input, but at the end of the day, they’ll make the decision they feel that best suits this franchise going forward.

“I think the front office will do whatever it takes to help this ballclub become a better ballclub from top to bottom. Ask me my opinion, I’m going to give my opinion, but at the end of the day, they’re going to make the decision that they feel is best for the franchise.”

James becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. He can sign a two-year extension this offseason.