Magic Johnson Rips Lakers After Grizzlies Win Game 2

Magic Johnson ripped the Los Angeles Lakers after the Memphis Grizzlies won Game 2 on April 19.

The NBA legend tweeted, “The Lakers have no one to blame but themselves. They didn’t come ready to play, that’s why they lost 101-93 to an undermanned Memphis team.”

The Lakers lost Game 2 despite Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant being out of the lineup with a right-hand injury. His backup, Tyus Jones, put up 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists to help Memphis win by a final score of 103-93.

Anthony Davis had a terrible night, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds while shooting 4-of-14 from the field. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. However, the four-time MVP shot only 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Games 3 and 4 will be at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Desmond Bane & LeBron James Are Cool Now

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who wears the “LeBron XX” — the 20th edition of James’ series of signature shoes with Nike — told ESPN that James approached him on January 20 during a Lakers-Grizzlies game and asked him if he needed any more pairs of his shoes.

“I felt like it was love, for sure,” Bane said. “We moved on. I think we separated and settled our differences.”

James and Bane got into it last season in LA. Bane was talking a lot of smack to James, who had enough: “That’s your last time,” James yelled at Bane. “That’s your last motherf—ing time. That’s your last time disrespecting me.”

James and Bane appear to be on good terms now, though. During the third quarter of Game 1 on April 16, James helped Bane up after the latter was called for a foul on the former. LeBron also told ESPN that it’s “super dope” Bane wears his shoes.

“Respect. Respect,” James told ESPN. “I joked about it a few years ago, like, if a guy’s wearing my sneakers I’m going to have to bust your ass and s—. Like, I’m not even in that type of energy no more, that type of space. I just think that’s super dope. And I got to send some more to him now. I got to make sure he’s a LeBron athlete now.”

LeBron James & Dillon Brooks Aren’t Cool

James and Bane may be cool now, but “The King” and Dillon Brooks aren’t.

LeBron talking junk to Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/K8y6nWDmNi — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 20, 2023

Brooks had 12 points in Game 2 while shooting 5-of-14 overall and 2-of-6 from 3. The Grizzlies have to win one game in Los Angeles to reclaim home-court advantage. Brooks and Co. will certainly be confident heading into Games 3 and 4 since they won Game 2 without Morant, who had 18 points and six rebounds in Game 1 while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc before exiting with his injury.

Davis has to play better in Game 3 for the Lakers to get back in the win column. The Chicago native was superb in Game 1. Davis registered 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in 36 minutes while shooting 10-of-17 from the field.

If Davis struggles again in Game 3, he could get booed by Lakers fans. AD isn’t the most popular player on Lakers Twitter at the moment since he had a poor Game 2.