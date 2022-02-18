Magic Johnson Issues Firm Warning to NBA on Lakers’ LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing first half of the 2021-22 season. They went 27-31 and are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings despite LeBron James averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Although they defeated the Utah Jazz in their final game before the All-Star break, the Lakers suffered a devastating setback when Anthony Davis injured his right ankle. The Chicago native will be out at least four weeks after an MRI showed he has a mid-foot sprain.

The Lakers are six games back of the Denver Nuggets for the sixth spot in the West. To avoid the play-in tournament, the purple and gold have to be one of the top six seeds in the conference. Barring a miraculous turnaround or a Nuggets’ collapse, it looks like the Lakers will be in the play-in tournament for the second straight season.

Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson was critical of this year’s Los Angeles team after a 37-point loss to the Nuggets on January 15. The five-time champion took to Twitter and said, “After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

While Johnson has been disappointed by what he’s seen from the Lakers thus far this season, he’s still holding out hope for a second-half turnaround because of LeBron’s brilliance. The three-time MVP also believes no team will want to face the King in the playoffs if Los Angeles gets out of the play-in tournament.

Johnson: Nobody Wants to Face LeBron in the Playoffs

During an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Johnson said LeBron’s presence alone makes the Lakers a scary matchup for any team in the postseason since LBJ “comes with it when it’s the biggest moments.”

“If they can figure it out, I tell you this, nobody’s going to want to face them because one thing about LeBron in that playoff, man, you know he comes with it when it’s the biggest moments,” Johnson said. “We just have to figure out who we are. And what we really going to have to do is really buckle down on the defensive end.”

LeBron has career playoff averages of 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He’s scored the most postseason points in NBA history and is first in playoff win shares. The four-time champion is already a handful to deal with in the regular season, but LeBron turns into a different animal once the playoffs start.

Johnson is a Laker for life, so he’s never going to give up on the franchise even if fans and pundits have. The three-time Finals MVP believes there’s a great team somewhere in Los Angeles’ locker room and that it’s up to LeBron, Davis (when he comes back from his injury) and Russell Westbrook to lead the way.

Johnson on Lakers: We Know They Got Talent; They Just Got to Find It

Johnson told Spears that the Lakers have enough talent on the roster to make a run in the second half. The 12-time All-Star wants the group to come together, especially on the defensive end, and thinks Westbrook has to put his past struggles behind him.

“This team, we know they got talent,” Johnson said, “Now if they can just find their game, I tell you, they’re going to pose a lot of problems for teams. They just got to find it. They just got to find their game. Also, Russell [Westbrook], just be comfortable with how you have to play now. You can’t worry about how you played before, because that doesn’t matter. It’s about how can I help this team win and what do I have to do to help this team win.”

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game after the All-Star break. We have seen LeBron’s teams in the past go on long winning streaks in the second half of seasons, so it will be interesting to see if this year’s Los Angeles squad can mirror that.