LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message & Makes Bold Promise That Lakers Fans Will Love

Four-time MVP LeBron James sent a powerful message to Los Angeles Lakers fans on September 26th after the team wrapped up media day.

James, who signed a two-year extension with the Lakers in August, said it’s the current team’s job to keep the legacy of “Showtime” going. The four-time Finals MVP can’t wait for the upcoming season to start so that he and his teammates can put on a show for Lakers fans.

“I think ya’ll know me and I know ya’ll, but I just wanna say shout out to all the Laker faithful,” James said. “Listen, without the LakeShow, we’re nothing and it is my responsibility and our responsibility all around here to put on a show for ya’ll. You know, it’s called Showtime for a reason and it’s our job to keep Showtime going. So can’t wait to see ya’ll, man, at Crypto.com. You know, arena’s gonna be lightening in there.”

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season despite having James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, three of the top players in the NBA. Los Angeles went 33-49 and didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament.

LeBron Says There Will Be Plenty of Excitement This Season

James, who turns 38 in December, said there will be plenty of excitement this season during Lakers games. The King seems ready to make up for last season’s dreadful campaign.

“It’s gonna be showtime all over,” James said. “It’s gonna be high-flying, alley-oops, threes, blocks, charges, plenty of excitement. Ya’ll give me that excitement and I promise you I’ll give ya’ll my excitement with what I bring to the game.”

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season in 56 starts. The NBA legend shot 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line. James scored 50 or more points two times, highlighted by a season-high 56 points against the Golden State Warriors on March 5th at Crypto.com Arena.

Despite James’ brilliance, though, the Lakers were a walking disaster. Frank Vogel was fired as head coach after the regular season ended and the franchise replaced him with Darvin Ham, who has won a championship both as a player and assistant coach.

LeBron, Lakers Preaching Defense

The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game last season, which was 28th of 30, and had a defensive rating of 113.3, 21st of 30. During media day, James talked about how the team needs to be a top defensive unit in 2022-23 to compete for a championship.

“Teams that can defend and can get stops when needed, they’re just simply more successful in our league,” James said. “So I think the defensive side of the floor is where we’re gonna be hammering home on every single day. And understanding that if we can defend, make teams take tough shots, keep them to one shot at the goal and rebound and secure the ball, puts us in a position to be successful throughout the season.”

James is 1,326 points away from passing Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The future Hall of Famer is also two titles and two Finals MVPs away from tying his childhood idol, Michael Jordan.