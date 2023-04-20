Mo Bamba Goes Viral in Locker Room After Lakers Lose Game 2 to Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers big man Mo Bamba went viral in the locker room after the purple and gold lost Game 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies on April 19.

Bamba was seen eating a lot of food while Austin Reaves was speaking to reporters and NBA Twitter loved it.

Mo Bamba breaking his fast for Ramadan pic.twitter.com/ZlnqIhKBiN — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 20, 2023

Mo Bamba just eating like crazy in the back. pic.twitter.com/Hk2d4ja4Ta — GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) April 20, 2023

Mo Bamba eating his dinner while Austin does his presser lol pic.twitter.com/Hdu22EvRpp — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) April 20, 2023

Bamba hasn’t played in the Grizzlies series thus far and many Lakers fans aren’t happy about it. The center could help Los Angeles defend the rim and rebound when Anthony Davis goes to the bench.

Bamba, who was acquired by the Lakers from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline, averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds with Los Angeles during the regular season in nine games.

How does Darvin Ham not see Mo Bamba as a necessity in this series — Jeremy Scott (@Da1_N_OnLee) April 20, 2023

Darvin Ham you have Mo Bamba that can be used as an extra big to spread the floor and protect the paint. Bro 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ stop only using LeBron and AD at the 5. — JayMel Chivers♐ (@SirChivers) April 20, 2023

WE NEED RIM PROTECTION. PUT IN MO BAMBA! https://t.co/9dufrW6Yl2 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) April 20, 2023

The Lakers lost Game 2 to the Grizzlies, so the best-of-seven series is now tied at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 are in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. The LakeShow have to win both games to keep home-court advantage. Game 3 is on April 22, while Game 4 is on April 24.

Anthony Davis Was Awful in Game 2

Davis had an awful Game 2 for the Lakers. While the eight-time All-Star finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, he shot 4-of-14 from the field and got blocked several times.

“Obviously, I can be better,” Davis said after Game 2. “Can’t have a night like I had tonight and expect us to win. “I like all the shots I took. I just missed them. A lot of shots close to the rim I normally make, go in. Flush it and get ready for [Saturday].”

Through the first two games of the series, Davis is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 blocks while shooting 45.2% from the floor. He will have to have a monster performance in Game 3 for the Lakers to go up 2-1 in the series.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks during the regular season in 56 appearances. The Lakers need the Chicago native to put up those types of numbers moving forward against the Grizzlies, who have the Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr.

D’Angelo Russell Struggled in Game 2 Too

Davis wasn’t the only Lakers player to play poorly in Game 2. Starting point guard D’Angelo Russell finished with just five points while shooting 2-of-11 from the field and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

D'Angelo Russell: "I liked the shots I was getting honestly, I just missed them." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 20, 2023

Russell has now played badly in two out of the last three games for the Lakers. The lefty struggled in the play-in game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. D’Lo shot 1-of-9 from the floor and finished with only two points in 23 minutes.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Russell wants to re-sign with the Lakers this offseason. However, Los Angeles would be wise to see how the Ohio State product finishes this postseason before making a definitive decision.

Russell will have made more than $138 million in his career once this offseason starts. He’s played for the Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Timberwolves. The 27-year-old is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension, according to ESPN NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks. Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent if he and the Lakers don’t agree to an extension.