Rival Coach Offers Bold Plan to ‘Save’ Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: Insider

Russell Westbrook has struggled in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The one-time MVP leads the NBA in turnovers (231) and has a plus-minus of -116.

The Lakers traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the offseason for Westbrook, who has a close relationship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although the future Hall of Famer is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists, he’s shooting only 43.7% from the field, 29.9% from beyond the arc and 66.8% from the free-throw line.

Westbrook is making $44,211,146 this season and has a player option worth $47,063,478 for next season. The nine-time All-Star will undoubtedly pick up that lucrative player option since his value around the NBA has dipped due to his poor play with the Lakers.

Unless Los Angeles can find a trade partner for Westbrook this summer, the franchise will trot him out next to LeBron and Davis next season. To save the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles this year, though, one Western Conference assistant coach says the Lakers should try a bold strategy.

Assistant Coach: Lakers Should Bring Westbrook off the Bench

During a Facebook live segment with Steve Bulpett, Heavy insider Sean Deveney said an assistant coach in the Western Conference told him that he would bring Westbrook off the bench if he was on the Lakers.

The UCLA product hasn’t come off the bench since his rookie season in 2008-09.

“One thing that an assistant coach — Western Conference team — said to me was, ‘The only way to really save this and make it work would be to have Russell Westbrook as a sixth man. Have him come off the bench.’ Let them start with Malik Monk and Avery Bradley, whoever else you want in the backcourt, and then have Russell Westbrook — when LeBron goes to the bench — have Russell Westbrook in there,” Deveney said.

“You know, you’re gonna have to have some minutes with them together on the floor obviously, but have as few minutes with Russ and LeBron as possible. That seems like it’s a hoop to jump through as a coach because you’ve got to ask Russell Westbrook to come off the bench, which is not something he’s gonna be inclined to do.”

Westbrook isn’t a good fit next to LeBron since he can’t shoot. To be productive with the King, you have to be a threat from the perimeter since the four-time MVP is an incredible driver and passer.

The Lakers clearly made a mistake trading for Westbrook instead of getting Buddy Hield. However, now that it seems like they are stuck with the former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, staggering him and LeBron would make sense.

The only problem is that asking Westbrook to come off the bench is almost an impossible task.

Asking Westbrook to Come off the Bench Would Be Hard

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has benched Westbrook twice in clutch situations this season. However, that’s easier to do than asking the point guard to not start a game for the first time since his rookie year.

NBA stars are prideful players. It would likely destroy Westbrook’s confidence and energy if Vogel asked him to come off the bench. Russ still views himself as one of the top players in the game and his per-game numbers are actually pretty good. It’s just that he doesn’t impact winning anymore and is an odd fit next to LeBron, who has the ball in his hands a lot since he’s the best player on the Lakers.

It will be fascinating to see how the Lakers play in the second half of the season. They enter the All-Star break in ninth place in the West and would be in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended today. We have seen Westbrook play sound basketball post-All-Star break with the Houston Rockets and Wizards the past two seasons, so Lakers fans can only hope that happens this year.