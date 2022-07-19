NBA Rookie Goes Off About Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

An NBA rookie recently caught major flack for something he said about Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. However, the youngster maintains he was “not intending on being disrespectful.”

During Summer League action in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs players Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham played a word association game. Sochan held a card with the phrase “triple-double” on it and Branham offered his teammate a hint: “Russell Westbrook get ’em a lot.” Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Sochan guessed “bricks,” prompting Brantham to respond, “No, no, no!” Sochan was criticized on social media for disrespecting Westbrook, who will make the Hall of Fame one day. The Spurs rookie, who eventually guessed “triple-double,” took to Twitter on July 17 to address the incident.

It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectful 😂 heat of the moment, I was playing a game baby. https://t.co/BrEaoTBtxh — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 17, 2022

Sochan also said in a later tweet that Westbrook has been his “idol since I started watching the NBA.” He added that his dog’s name is Russell.

Westbrook, the 2016-17 MVP, struggled in his first season with the Lakers. Although he put up solid per-game numbers of 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, Westbrook only shot 44.4% from the floor, 29.8% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line. The UCLA product posted an effective field goal percentage of 47.6%, which was sixth-worst in the NBA, and fans on the internet started calling him “Russell Westbrick.”

Westbrook Emotionally Sounded Off on Westbrick Taunts

After the Lakers lost to the Spurs on March 7, Westbrook talked about the “Westbrick” insults and said he wouldn’t allow them to happen anymore.

“A lot of times, I let it slide,” Westbrook said. “But now it’s time to put a stop to that and put it on notice. There’s a difference. We need to make sure it’s understood. And every time I do hear it now, I will make sure that I address it and make sure I nip that in the bud.

“It’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me. I’ve kind of let it go in the past because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, ‘Noah, he’s so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, ‘I’m Westbrook.’ … And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me, like, ‘Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].’”

Westbrook was booed by Lakers fans at home games and his wife Nina received death threats on social media. As a result, Westbrook’s wife and kids didn’t go to Crypto.com Arena that much in 2021-22.

Westbrook: My Wife & Kids Don’t Come to Home Games

Westbrook said on March 7 that the harsh treatment he received from Lakers fans caused his family to avoid attending his games in person. The Lakers didn’t qualify for the play-in tournament last season and Westbrook became the poster boy for the team’s struggles since he was the highest-paid player on the roster.

“It affects them even going to games,” Westbrook said. “Like, I don’t even want to bring my kids to the game because I don’t want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and other names for no reason because he’s playing the game that he loves. And it’s gotten so bad where my family don’t even want to go to home games, to any game … and it’s just super unfortunate, man. And it’s super upsetting to me.”

The Lakers have tried to trade Westbrook multiple times this summer. However, since the guard floundered last season and will make $47.1 million in 2022-23, teams are asking Los Angeles to give up multiple draft picks and general manager Rob Pelinka is hesitant to trade his future picks just to move on from Westbrook.