Lakers Off-Season Plans Get Boosted by Potential Target Signing With Klutch

After the Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of trade deadline moves, their roster looks capable of mounting a post-season run while their off-season financial flexibility remains intact.

As such, the Lakers front office might be encouraged by the news that potential free agent target, Jerami Grant, has recently signed with Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, and Scottie Pippen Jr.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Noel Sanchez, Grant signing with Klutch could be a precursor to him eventually joining the Lakers in the off-season, with the veteran scorer set to become an unrestricted free agent when the season draws to an end.

Jerami Grant been getting to the rim at will pic.twitter.com/Iwy84tf7Dw — Siddharth (@SiddharthNBA) February 9, 2023

“After some calculated moves before this season’s trade deadline, the Lakers will now head into the offseason with more cap space and flexibility. Only four players on the team are officially guaranteed a spot next year, and seeing a player like Grant sign with Klutch does beg the question: Will the Lakers make a run for him?” Sanchez wrote, “By bringing in Grant, the Lakers would have a bonafide defensive stopper and take a lot of that pressure off of their stars. He is just 28 years old and entering the prime years of his career.”

Grant has been having a stellar season for the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.6% from deep in 54 appearances.