Lakers Patrick Beverley Makes Strong Statement on Russell Westbrook

In the Los Angeles Lakers world, Russell Westbrook continues to make headlines. Sometimes, the superstar guard will find himself being floated in trade rumors or having his starting spot on the roster questioned, while others, he will see reporting about his relationship with the other players on the roster.

On October 6, Patrick Beverley came across a Tweet from Skip Bayless, noting how Westbrook failed to sit with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Beverley during a recent pre-season game – noting how that could indicate a fractured relationship between Westbrook and his teammates.

Russell Westbrook (who isn't playing) is sitting in street clothes about halfway down the Lakers bench. LeBron, AD and PatBev (who aren't playing) are sitting together in street clothes at the far end of the bench. Says it all. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 7, 2022

However, Beverley quickly quashed that narrative, “No it doesn’t. Stop searching skip. Sheesh,” the Lakers’ recent guard addition Tweeted as his reply to Bayless’ insinuation.

No it doesn’t. Stop searching skip. Sheesh 🙄 https://t.co/6JR7NMCSO3 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 7, 2022

Since Beverley joined the Lakers earlier this summer, he has been vocal about wanting to play alongside Westbrook and help Los Angeles return to the playoffs and make a championship push. And let’s be honest, finding a way to get the best version of Russell Westbrook on the floor is only going to improve the Lakers’ chances of raising another banner – but it will probably take a team effort, and will certainly come with some teething issues.

Devean George Urges Lakers Not to Trade Westbrook

It’s easy to forget how dominant Westbrook can be when he finds a rhythm and is put in a position that accentuates his skillset. Unfortunately, the superstar’s incongruous fit with the rest of the roster is striking, meaning Darvin Ham will need to get incredibly creative if he wants to see the former MVP dominate in a similar manner to how he once did.

According to Devean George, who won three NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, and 2002, the Lakers should do everything in their power to give Westbrook a platform to shine rather than continue looking for ways to trade him for another star.

Three-time NBA champ Devean George says the Lakers shouldn't trade Russell Westbrook and predicts the team will make the playoffs this season. https://t.co/8Yc52VONTO — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2022

“I mean, I think it can work…I’m just a fan of Russ, though. That’s why I think it could work. Maybe I’m caught up in what he’s done in the past, but I’m just a fan. He needs to play differently, but I think he can make it work,” George said during an interview with TMZ.

Westbrook participated in 78 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, yet despite those numbers, Westbrook’s limited jump-shooting ability ensure the Lakers put in a plethora of disjointed performances when their stars were healthy.

Draymond Green Expects Westbrook to Remain a Laker

When it comes to understanding the game, there aren’t many better than Golden State Warriors veteran, Draymond Green – he’s made a career out of his incredible basketball IQ and smart decision-making on the court. As such, when Green speaks about basketball-related issues, it’s probably a smart idea to listen, which is exactly what he did during an October 4 episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green show.

“Stop all the Russell Westbrook talk. That man is a Laker. They trying to make it work, and it can work. When you are as great of players as those guys have, it can work, and then adding Patrick Beverley to the floor, you’re just going to win more games, that’s been proven,” Green said.

It’s true, Westbrook has all the skill in the world, and in the right situation, could be an ideal addition to a Lakers team chasing a championship – but that doesn’t mean the situation he finds himself in is the right one. So, if we don’t see the Lakers, and Westbrook, both improve by the time the trade deadline rolls around, we should certainly expect the rumor mill to heat back up.